ERIN MURPHY: Race for Iowa House majority draws high interest

The coalition of gun safety groups investing in Iowa House races includes Everytown for Gun Safety, and Moms Demand Action.

Everytown has spent roughly $800,000 here, half on digital and radio advertising and half on direct mail literature.

“We’ve gone in big and were there to help flip the chamber,” Charlie Kelly, senior political advisor to Everytown for Gun Safety, said in an interview.

Kelly said the gun safety groups form a powerful “1-2 punch” with Everytown’s financial resources and Moms Demand Action’s grassroots infrastructure.

“That’s something that can really make a significant difference up and down the ballot,” Kelly said. “It really moves the needle in these (statehouse) races.”

Emily’s List this week announced it had invested more than $400,000 in the Iowa House majority race. It is the largest investment in any statehouse races across the country, the group said.

Emily’s List is a national organization that supports pro-choice female candidates for political office.