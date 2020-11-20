ERIN MURPHY: Reynolds' COVID PSA a good effort, but maybe a little late

“COVID-19 isn’t stronger than Iowans’ resolve to overcome it,” Reynolds says in the ad. “Let’s step up and stop the spread together.”

Perhaps the video will resonate with Iowans, especially those who may have been treating COVID-19 with a more cavalier attitude. Hopefully it has an impact in slowing the virus’ furious spread through the state.

And perhaps it would have been effective earlier this year, before the virus began spreading at an exponential and deadly rate. Maybe it would have helped lessen that sudden explosion.

What if this campaign would have been put together in April or May? Maybe it would have resonated with Iowans then, causing more Iowans to be more considerate about their everyday behaviors and how they impact the virus’ spread. And maybe the sudden surge we’re seeing would not be so severe.

And it has been severe. In Iowa over the past month, the 14-day average number of new cases has quadrupled, the number of daily hospitalizations has tripled, and the 14-day average of new deaths has doubled.

The virus is spreading in Iowa at a rate not seen before during the eight-month pandemic.

Perhaps this new call to arms from the governor would have been more impactful had it been delivered sooner.