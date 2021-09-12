JIM RIXNER: COVID relief funds shouldn’t be used for Woodbury County Jail

There are also policy decisions that should be made to reduce the number of individuals that even end up in jail. Electronic monitoring rather than jail should be used for any non-violent offender, with the only exception made for drug dealers. I am sure other decisions such as expedited hearings can be made that present no threat to the public. In addition, the practice of charging a person arrested for bringing a controlled substance into the jail with a felony because the initial arrest search failed to find that substance is absurd. A minor possession charge ends up being a felony charge with significant jail time.

Furthermore, there should be alternate budgetary decisions made to provide funds for the additional cost of construction. The county was the recipient of the huge windfall in tax revenue from the CF Industries expansion and much of that money is earmarked for rural road construction (a laudable goal) but perhaps a few million dollars of the revenues could be transferred. Also, the county has a substantial amount of its bonding authority and current low interest rates should significantly lessen the impact of infrastructure borrowing on the taxpayer. And, if the Biden administration infrastructure bill is passed, even more revenue could be coming to the county, which could then backfill the rural road fund.

