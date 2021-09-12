JIM RIXNER: COVID relief funds shouldn’t be used for Woodbury County Jail

Recently, the Journal editorial board endorsed the decision of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to use $15.6 million dollars in federal COVID relief funds to cover the higher than expected cost to construct a new jail. I strongly disagree with both the endorsement and the use of those funds to build a new jail.
The need to construct a new jail is not in dispute. However, both the cost and the use of COVID funds to fund the new jail are entirely unacceptable and the residents of Woodbury County should continue to make their objections known to the supervisors. We should applaud and support those who have raised their voices against this ill-advised decision.
First of all, the design of the new jail is based on a plan to house over 300 inmates with possible expansion to over 400 prisoners in the future. These numbers are apparently based on consultant estimates. You may recall the Husky Report of several years ago that by 2020 Woodbury County would need a jail to house over 600 prisoners! This reminds me of the classic definition of a consultant as a person whom you ask what time it is and he steals your watch! The jail should be built to house a maximum of 300 prisoners to save money and it will still more than adequately meet local needs.
These additional beds are somehow justified by the notion that those beds will be filled by federal prisoners as a cash cow to the county. The Feds pay $53 dollars a day to house one of their prisoners and, when all costs from food to utilities to staffing are included, it ends up at best a zero sum outcome.
There are also policy decisions that should be made to reduce the number of individuals that even end up in jail. Electronic monitoring rather than jail should be used for any non-violent offender, with the only exception made for drug dealers. I am sure other decisions such as expedited hearings can be made that present no threat to the public. In addition, the practice of charging a person arrested for bringing a controlled substance into the jail with a felony because the initial arrest search failed to find that substance is absurd. A minor possession charge ends up being a felony charge with significant jail time.
Furthermore, there should be alternate budgetary decisions made to provide funds for the additional cost of construction. The county was the recipient of the huge windfall in tax revenue from the CF Industries expansion and much of that money is earmarked for rural road construction (a laudable goal) but perhaps a few million dollars of the revenues could be transferred. Also, the county has a substantial amount of its bonding authority and current low interest rates should significantly lessen the impact of infrastructure borrowing on the taxpayer. And, if the Biden administration infrastructure bill is passed, even more revenue could be coming to the county, which could then backfill the rural road fund.
The bottom line is that COVID relief funds should be used for COVID-related expenses. The Sioux City community school district it doing exactly that and so should Woodbury County. The mental health and physical health needs of our people caused by COVID should be addressed with this money. Additional funding to the Siouxland District Heath Department and the Siouxland Mental Health Center, both of which receive county funding, should be substantially increased to meet the needs of adults and children. Perhaps funding the Community Health Center for COVID needs could be arranged. Financial assistance with burial expenses for COVID victims should also be considered.
Furthermore, COVID relief money should be provided to help those local social service agencies working to help families affected by COVID. Serval years ago the county cut funding to many of these agencies that should be restored. Those agencies included the Sanford Center, CSADV (SafePlace), New Perspectives and programs assisting the homeless. Not only do these programs work with COVID-related needs, but ironically some of these services and interventions could be helpful in reducing the jail population.
In conclusion, COVID relief funds should be used for COVID relief. The needs are great and the suffering acute. Use the money appropriately to help these people and not for building a jail. Do the right and just thing for the people of Woodbury County.
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.