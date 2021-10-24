JIM RIXNER: Enjoy the emergence of the fall season

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” So wrote Albert Camus, my favorite French novelist-philosopher. I think it wonderfully characterizes this season of the year. I don’t really have a favorite season, but this fall has been special for me.

I drive to Winnebago twice a week and I have had the opportunity to watch the emergence of the fall season. Admittedly, the colors have not been spectacularly bright, but the combination of crystal clear blue skies with abundant sunshine have created a sense of beauty and serenity. A renewed appreciation of the natural world around us is a welcome diversion from the troubled times we live in and summons us to the beauty of our world.

Furthermore, it prompts us all to consider the wonders of nature. Recently I have read some astonishing information about creatures and plants that make me consider our connectedness to creation in all of its manifestations. For example, the more we learn about the plants, animals and insects that inhabit this planet, the more we realize that our uniqueness is not quite as we may have believed. All you dog and cat lovers out there already know this, but there is so much more. Start with sense of direction: the four-ounce Artic tern that travels each year from Greenland to Antarctica and back, a distance of forty-four thousand miles! Or how about bees that travel on long distance to obtain nectar but are then able to fly directly back (A beeline) to their hives.

Consider trees that apparently have some type of communication system that allows a tree to provide nutrient support to other trees in distress. In the incredible world of fungi ( specifically mushrooms), there appears to be a vast network of exploration and communication that staggers the imagination. Did you know that the largest single organism in the world is the underground fungi styten in Easter Oregon that is three square miles of fungi?

I cite these examples, and there are countless more, to show the wonders of nature and to help all to consider how the natural world is part of us and we are part of all of the creatures in the world around and under us and in the vast oceans. It also should inspire us all to be better caretakers of that natural world and all of its glorious living organisms. Thoughts triggered by the beauty of the season of autumn!

Other thoughts: October is also Mental Health Awareness Month. As we all know, the pandemic has been awful, but it has been particularly dreadful for individuals suffering from mental illness. The isolation and inability to access services has been devastating. During this month, let’s all endeavor to reach out to family members, friends and neighbors suffering from mental illness or emotional distress and be as helpful as we can. Furthermore, let us all urge our County and State leaders to provide more funding to enhance services and develop programs for those in need. Also, let’s do our part in overcoming the stigma of mental illness and support any and all programs to help the homeless and our veterans experiencing mental illness.

A kind word, a helping hand and information shared on available services can go a long way in providing a person in mental distress with that extra motivation to seek help. We can all do our part and we can encourage others to be helpful. Support our schools in providing mental health services. Support our law enforcement agencies in their efforts to de-escalate mental health emergencies and support all those professional and peer support groups helping the mentally ill. Furthermore, let us all applaud and sustain those volunteers, church and religious leaders working with the mentally ill and disabled.

And finally, October also means that election season is upon us. And thankfully there are few national and state wide elections to generate partisan animosity. However, there are city council and school board elections here in our fair city, and I encourage each and every one of you to learn about the candidates and vote. I have a bias as a former city council member, but our local elected leaders carry much responsibility to improve the quality of our lives and they deserve our support. We live in a democracy and the very best method of keeping that democracy is to be informed voters.

In closing, I also appreciate warm apple cider, pumpkin pie and the fun of Halloween during this inspiring and beautiful month. Enjoy!

Next week: Steve Warnstadt

A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.

