JIM RIXNER: Ethnic restaurants in Siouxland offer spice of life

Food is actually the spice of life - and the greater the variety the better. As I have mentioned in previous columns, I grew up in a mixed ethnic neighborhood of Pittsburgh in the 1950’s. We rarely dined out, but the homemade meals passed down through generations were delicious. We ate Polish, German and other eastern European meals.

The richness and varieties of those foods were incredible. I also worked in a neighborhood butcher shop and delivered traditional cuts of meat, pork and lamb and polish sausage to families.

So recently when I learned that Ghebrekin Semehar, the community inclusion liaison for the city of Sioux City, had compiled a listing of all the ethnic restaurants in Siouxland, I was excited to see the list. The number is great and it is a tribute to the entrepreneurial spirit of the families who have brought their food and rich cultural traditions to our community. What follows is a listing of those restaurants broken down as Asian, African, South American and European.

ASIAN - Sioux City: China Pantry, Southern Hills Mall; Chinese Chef, 3069 Floyd Blvd: Da-Kao Restaurant, 800 7th St.; Diamond Thai Cuisine, 515 West 7th St.; Four Seasons Restaurant, 4001 W 7th St.; Fuji Sushi Teriyaki 4400 Sergeant Road; Golden Bowl, 1408 Hamilton Blvd; Hong Kong Garden, 3069 Floyd Blvd; Hunan Palace, 3521 Singing Hills Blvd; King Sea, 1902 Court St; Koi Sushi and Steakhouse, 1790 Hamilton Blvd; LeeAnn Chin, 4400 Sergeant Rd; Mr. Stirfry, 4501 Southern Hills Dr; Pete’s Thai on 5th, 507 5th St; Shai Palace, 3146 Singing Hills Blvd; Sushi Bamboo, 1420 Hamilton Blvd; Tikka Indian Grill, 2400 Hamilton Blvd; Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 4567 Southern Hills Dr; Wok N Go, 2509 Hamilton Blvd; 79 Degree, Vietnamese desserts, 3087 Floyd Blvd.

Locations outside Sioux City: Chinese Chef, 2800 Dakota Ave; Lotus Asian Cuisine, 1901 Cornhusker Drive; Mateo Kitchen and Catering (Filipino) 300 1st St., Suite A, Sergeant Bluff.

AFRICAN - Sioux City: Ayshah’s Restaurant and Café (Ethiopian) 518 5th St; Elilly Restaurant and Coffee House, 1529 Pierce St; Habesha Eritrean and Ethiopian Restaurant, 1800 Pierce St; Hdmona Bar and Restaurant (Ethiopian) 416 Jackson St.

South Sioux City: Aaran (Somalian) 1300 Dakota Ave; Adan Restaurant (Somali/East African) 310 E. 13th St., Bahadir Coffee Shop (Somali/East African) 204 E 13th; East African Restaurant and Grocery, 217 W. 23rd; Nile restaurant (Egyptian) 1900 Dakota Ave.

Mexican - Sioux City locations: Abarrotes Aguiliar, 1101 Court St; California Bakery(Salvadoran) 1500 Villa Ave; El Gato Negro, 24 W 3rd St; El Herradero, 1223 Court St; El Tapatio Resturant, 3400 Gordon Dr; Jose’s Family Restaurant, 1440 Pierce St; La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 1100 Steben St; La Juanita 1316 Pierce St; La Momia Tacos, 1100 Nebraska St; La Morena, 1332 Jackson St; La Palapa,700 W.7th St; Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 3130 Singing Hills Blvd; Navarrete’s, 3124 US-75; Nevveria y Antojitos Cuauhtemoc, 2116 Court St; Rudy Navarrete’s Mexican Food, 2421 Riverside Blvd; Tacos El Guero, 525 Pearl St; Taqueria El Buen Gusto, 315 Hamilton Blvd; Taqueria Gallo Giro, l910 Leech Ave; Taqueria Monja Blanca, 1109 Villa Ave; Taqueria Monja Blanca, 3210 Gordon Dr; Zeny”s Mexican Food 4400 Sergeant Rd; California Bakery, 1500 Villa Ave; Suarez Bakery, 1708 14th. St.

South Sioux City: Angelina’s Cantina, 103 8th St; Deanda”s Tortilla Inc., (Lain American) 104 W.39th ; El Ranchito Restaurant and Bar, 2101 Cornhusker Drive; El Rincon del Tamel, 2509 Dakota Ave; Evelyn’s Bakery, 2306 Dakota Ave; La Fiesta, 618 Dakota Ave; La Isla, 611 W. 29th St; La Michocana, 1723 Dakota Ave; La Morena, 1215 Dakota Ave., La Salsita, 1606 Dakota Ave; Liquor & Bar Los Amigos (Latin American), 1313 Dakota Ave; Mi Familla, 618 Dakota Ave; Mi Rancherita, 1512 Dakota Ave; Roble’s Taqueria, 1401 Dakota Ave; Tacos La Juanita, 116 E. 21st St; Taqueria El Joven, 2522 Dakota Ave.

North Sioux City: Tacos El Guero, 1301 River Drive.

European: Greek to Me, 5714 Sunnybrook Drive; Johnnie Mars (Greek) 2401 5th St.; Sam’s Gyros (Greek), 4400 Sergeant Road; Opa Time (Greek) 2129 Hamilton Blvd; Trattoria Fresco (Italian) 511 4th St.

There you have it. Quite an impressive list to choose from. Thanks to Ghebrekin Semeler for compiling this list. I invite all Siouxlanders to partake of these wonderful foods prepared by so many hundreds of our neighbors willing to share their food and cultures. I doubt that I will be able to eat my way through all of these venues, but I am going to do my best over the coming months. Certainly a change of pace from burgers, steaks, ribs and wings. Bon appetit!

Next week: Steve Warnstadt

A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0