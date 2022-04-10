JIM RIXNER: Hope springs eternal with world events

So spring is in the air and it is time for rebirth, renewal, anticipation and optimism for the warm days and weeks ahead. It is also a time for hope and progress toward positive goals in our lives, our communities and the world. However, the events of the last few years and the current state of human life on the planet might cause one to pause and reflect in less than an optimistic fashion.

I have always considered myself a person who values hope and, despite evidence to the contrary, looks for the best in people and current events. However, lately I find myself recalling the words of Stephen Dedalus in James Joyce’s masterful novel “Ulysses.” Dedalus states: “History is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake.”

It is hardly necessary to catalog the reasons one might opt for such a viewpoint. Start with the ravages of COVID 19, the war in Ukraine, the drastic nature of climate change, gun violence and the horrible partisan nature of politics on very level imaginable. There is more, but suffice it to say that that’s more than enough to shake one’s confidence to the core. So what does one do when faced with this nearly apocalyptic landscape? I’m endeavoring to adopt the famous psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, Victor Frankl’s viewpoint that one is always free to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances.

Starting with COVID 19, it is my hope that we have learned that coming together as a community, a nation and across the world, is what we must do now and in the future. Respecting the public health professionals and the scientists must be our number one priority and making every effort to protect ourselves and our neighbors through social distancing, masking and vaccination must guide all of our actions in the future. We must commit ourselves to those actions and, by so doing, I am hopeful we can lessen the devastation of outbreaks that are bound to happen again.

As the tragedy of the war in Ukraine continues to unfold, it is of absolute importance that we individuals, our country and the international community once again affirm the universal nature of human rights, respect for national sovereignty and peaceful resolutions of disputes among nations. Furthermore, we must fully support NATO and the United Nations as the foundation for peace in Europe and throughout the world.

There is little doubt remaining that with each passing day the warming of earth and the extreme weather events we are experiencing manifest a rapidly unfolding global catastrophe. We must accelerate the movement away from fossil fuels and develop every form of renewable energy to save our planet. This crisis is finally compelling us to do what we should have done decades ago. Electric vehicles, solar power and wind turbines and all renewable fuels are the necessary future for our planet’s survival.

We must seize the opportunity to confront gun violence especially in our community, our state and our country. As I have stated before in this column, there is absolutely no need for assault weapons and other multi- round guns in our country. How many more shootings must we experience in Sioux City? Furthermore, the effort to abolish gun registration and licensing must cease. Too many of our children and adults have died due to the ease of obtaining of weapons of mass murder. Enough is enough.

And finally, we need to treat one another in a civil and kind fashion no matter what our differences are on any subject. Perhaps, if we do that, our political leaders will do the same. The name calling and the disgraceful manner of the interactions of our political leaders must end. Not only is this a major problem in our country but it has become the characteristic of political discourse around the world.

In essence, what I wish to convey is that each of these serious dilemmas presents all of us with the opportunity to do so much better. That is why I can honestly assert that I can be both cautiously optimistic and hopeful. At times, all we may have left is hope in the future for ourselves, our families our country and our world. Hope does indeed spring eternal and that is why I believe we will come to our senses on the issues I raise here today and move forward in a so much more positive direction. Enjoy the coming of spring and keep hope alive!

Next week: Steve Warnstadt

A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.

