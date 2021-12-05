JIM RIXNER: Miraculous reduction in childhood poverty in past year

We live in troubled times in this great land and, at times, the bad news can be terribly overwhelming. Don’t worry, I am not about to offer up a catalog of what ails us as a country. Rather, I want to share the truly remarkable reduction in poverty rates that have occurred over the past year.

Most astonishingly is the near miraculous reduction in childhood poverty. The final levels of that reduction are still to be calculated by the various government entities, but all of the preliminary figures are amazing. For example, nearly nine million children have been lifted out of poverty and it is possible that the actual poverty rate for 2021 may end about being reduced by nearly half after holding nearly steady for decades. The irony of this happening during the pandemic is even more astonishing!

Some insight and explanation to this positive and wonderful development is provided in an article in the current “New York Review of Books” written by Jason De Parle, a journalist who specializes in covering poverty in America. Much of the reduction has been based on the series of stimulus checks, the creation of the child tax credit and the expansion of SNAP benefits (food stamps) . Quoting De Parle,” Consider not only how large but how varied the safety net expansion has been since the coronavirus has struck. The federal government spent about $800 billion on stimulus checks alone and hundreds of billions on expansion of joblessness aid. In addition to expanding SNAP, the government sent money to replace the meals children lost when schools closed. The huge spending on emergency housing (46 billion) was exceeded by the spending on childcare ($50 billion)”

And, of course, Congress still needs to act to expand and hold these programs in place for the future. But the reality of the richest nation on earth tolerating poverty and hunger for millions of our children is finally being addressed and changed for the better. Many significant positive outcomes will be profound and long lasting. Again quoting from the article: “Estimates suggested that the child tax credits payments would cut child poverty in half. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine lent the effort intellectual heft with a report showing that income supplements led poor children, on average, to higher earnings, as adults, better health and fewer criminal arrests”. Good news indeed.

All of this is encouraging and hopeful in so many ways. And some of these changes are destined to endure. For example, the significant changes that increase SNAP benefits will continue and hopefully the same will hold true for the child tax credit and other benefits as well. I don’t think it is premature to celebrate these changes in the policies that affect the poverty rate and to appreciate the reduction of hunger across America. No child in this great and fruitful land so ever have to go to sleep hungry nor wake up and struggle to learn on an empty stomach. Simple truths that all of us should understand and cherish.

It was President Franklin Roosevelt who understood that out of adversity could come change for the better. This country came out of the Great Depression with a Social Security safety net that offered hope and protection to the disabled, the widowed and the elderly. It now appears possible that this terrible pandemic has generated the possible completion of that safety net to include children and families in poverty. Let us all hope and pray that will happen.

I fully realize that much more needs to be done and that nuances and reversals may develop down the road as we move into 2022. But for now, there is good reason to be optimistic that our children and grandchildren will see a better future where poverty and hunger are substantially reduced in this country.

I wish to conclude this column with one more quote from Mr. DeParle’s article. That quote is from our own Tom Vilsack, secretary of agriculture. In a conversation with Mr. DeParle in August, Vilsack said this: “We have a Constitution and a Declaration of Independence, but if we had 42 million people hungry, really hungry, they wouldn’t be happy and we would have political instability. The safety net is part of how you build a democratic fabric that works. It creates a much more stable and secure country.” Well said!!

Next week: Steve Warnstadt

A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.

