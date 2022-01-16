JIM RIXNER: Supreme Court must uphold Indian Child Welfare Act

Last Sunday, the Journal published on its Opinion page a column by the Washington Post's George Will on the Federal Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978. Mr. Will is one of my favorite national columnists. He is intelligent, fair minded and a classic American conservative in the mold of one of his mentors, the late William F. Buckley. However, his knowledge associated with the Indian Child Welfare Act is woefully inadequate at best and reeks of negative stereotypes. And its title “Brutal Race Politics” is not even remotely accurate.

His column is based upon a current challenge to that Act now before the U.S, Supreme Court, contesting that Native children be placed with Native families whenever and wherever possible. He presents a few horrific examples of Native children being ordered by tribal courts to return to their families with extremely tragic results. What about the thousands of Native children successfully reunited with their families in the last 44 years?

Furthermore, he confuses the government to government relationship of Native American tribes to our federal government, with the racial controversy rife in America today. That relationship between tribes and the federal government is enshrined in our Constitution and guided by treaties. Even though hundreds of those treaties have been violated, they still stand as the law of the land. Mr. Will has unfortunately allowed his own agenda on race to interfere with that reality.

Then there is the entire issue of family restoration and Mr. Will’s misunderstanding of Child and Family public policy in America. For decades, family restoration has been the hallmark of social service agencies in our country. What is so terribly wrong that Native Americans should emulate that policy? Some of those efforts on a national level have also resulted in situations that have ended tragically. But on the whole, the policy has been successful. Why single out Native American efforts to follow that policy as “racial politics?” Is it not good policy to strive to keep families together and seek placement within extended families before resorting to foster care or group homes?

In essence, Mr. Will contributes to the ongoing historical trauma inflicted upon Native people in this country. Although he gives lip service to this history of near genocide, he apparently does not realize that his commentary contributes directly to those wrongs. Family is of the essence to the culture and traditions of Native people in this land. His failure to understand that basic reality leads him to dismiss the significance of family in Tribal communities.

I can remember once being taken to task by Norma Stealer, a Winnebago tribal leader and elder, when I once mistakenly said that an individual I was providing services to had no family in Winnebago. She said that is not true and that I should never say that. I was wrong and I learned a valuable lesson from her comment. In fact, family is everything in Winnebago and other Native culture. That is why the Indian Child Welfare act exists!

During the time I worked as a medical social worker for the Indian Health Service in the early 1970s, I observed doctors and nurses endeavor to have some newborn babies born on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation placed with non-native families. And prior to the creation of The Indian Child Welfare Act, child custody issues were decided in county courts, not tribal courts.

Over the decades that I have been involved with the Winnebago and Omaha tribes, I was aware of a number of individuals who were raised by non-native families who then returned to the reservation desperately seeking to regain their family history and tribal culture and traditions. One situation etched in my mind was a young native adolescent dropped off at the Bureau of Indian Affairs by her non-native family saying they couldn’t cope with her behavior. Many of these adopted native children grew up as troubled adolescents in urban centers such as Minneapolis and Chicago.

The Indian Child Welfare Act came into existence to address these issues. Tribal Courts and Tribal Human Services programs have become skilled at helping families sustain themselves and build support networks within extended families and clans. I am optimistic that the Supreme Court will acknowledge that reality, respect tribal sovereignty, and uphold the Act.

In closing, I will use a quote from George Santayana that Mr. Will has used in his columns: “Those who cannot remember the past, are condemned to repeat it” Let’s not return Native families to past tragedies.

A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.

