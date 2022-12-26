 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Let's get outraged! Stoking audience fear, anger and indignation | Utterly Moderate Podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

The Connors Forum would like to extend both Christmas and holiday greetings to all our podcast listeners and newsletter subscribers. We hope you have a very meaningful celebration with family and friends!

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by David Beckemeyer, host of the brand new Connors Forum podcast Outrage Overload.

People are also reading…

David joins the show to talk about all of the media commentators and politicians who make up the outrage industry, an industry which thrives by gaining attention through stoking their audience’s fear, anger and indignation.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

As stated in the show’s description, “The baseline of constant and chronic outrage, a persistent background level, weighs on us, creating constant stress and anxiety individually and on society as a whole.”

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays again to you and yours!

The Connors Forum is an independent entity from the institutions that we partner with. The views expressed in our newsletters and podcasts are those of the individual contributors alone and not of our partner institutions.

Episode Music:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Wells, 2022 Newsmaker of the Year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News