PAT BUCHANAN: EU to Orban: Back gay rights or get out

For the stand the EU takes today -- that homosexuality is natural and normal and should be morally and legally the equal to other forms of sexual expression -- flatly contradicts those Christian beliefs and values that Europe itself reflected at the EU's infancy.

Do values change? Or are people simply converted to new faiths, new beliefs, new ideas and new "values" that contradict the old ones that were taught and believed for centuries?

If tolerance is, as Michel declares, an EU value, is the canopy of tolerance not wide enough, and the big tent of tolerance not large enough, to include the Christian values Orban espouses, though they contradict the EU values that Rutte and others declare?

Is not Hungary being subjected to EU discrimination for the moral offense of holding on to beliefs that differ from the new EU consensus?

Is the EU's liberalism so intolerant of dissent it would expel an EU member who does not embrace its 21st-century teachings on LGBT rights?

Not until this century in the USA was homosexuality declared a constitutional right. Justice Antonin Scalia famously dissented from that decision.