The Great Salt Lake is disappearing. Can anything be done to save it? | Utterly Moderate Podcast

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, after a brief discussion of President Joe Biden's plan to forgive some student loans, host Lawrence Eppard and his guests discuss the drying up of the Great Salt Lake in Utah.

You’ll remember from our previous article in our free email newsletter on the subject that satellite photos show the Great Salt Lake is much smaller than it was only a few decades ago—in fact, it has now reached its lowest point on record since measurements began in 1875.

Dr. Bonnie Baxter, director of the Great Salt Lake Institute, and Dr. Robert Gillies, director of the Utah Climate Center, join the show to discuss what is happening to the GSL, why it matters, and what can be done to save it.

And don’t miss Oregon State University graduate student Chloe Fender reading a moving obituary that Dr. Baxter wrote for the Great Salt Lake at the end of this episode.

The Connors Forum is an independent entity from the institutions that we partner with. The views expressed in our newsletters and podcasts are those of the individual contributors alone and not of our partner institutions.

