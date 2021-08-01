THE REGULARS: Biden's first six months has made a world of difference in country

Federal judges and U.S. attorneys, along with a host of agency heads, are being appointed on a daily basis who actually care about people, instead of the greedy corporate bosses. Voting rights are being promoted while many states are rushing to restrict voting rights without any evidence whatsoever that there has any voter fraud. Republican state governors and legislators are pushing everywhere to disenfranchise millions of minority voters. The horrors wrought upon Black citizens in the late 19th century are being resurrected on a daily basis. The Biden administration is contesting this wholesale racist attack on on democracy.

On the world scene, President Biden is asserting our leadership of the free world. Unlike Trump, he is neither compromised nor deluded that Putin is our friend. He is not; and we should never have thought such rubbish. China is determined to make us a second class power and we must resist any and all attempts on their part to cause us economic harm. Withdrawing from both Afghanistan and Iraq are the right things to do and President Biden has become the first president in two decades to do it. Under President Biden, the U.S. has again become a leader in confronting climate change. Obviously the ongoing climate disasters of this summer finally and unfortunately provide the proof of the damage we have done to that the planet we inhabit has reached catastrophic levels.