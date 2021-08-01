THE REGULARS: Biden's first six months has made a world of difference in country

So Joe Biden has completed the first six months of his presidency and what a refreshing, heartening difference. A sense of normalcy, decency and calmness now characterizes the state of our beloved country. We do not have to be exposed to the lies, vicious personal attacks and out right incompetence of Donald Trump on a daily basis.
More importantly, actions have been taken, laws passed and policy changes have been made that all add up to setting a course to restoring America’s greatness at home and leadership in the world. On the domestic front, the effort to assure enough vaccine against COVID-19 has succeeded. And the ongoing effort to encourage citizens to obtain the shot continues. Furthermore, the semblance of bipartisanship has begun to emerge. The massive and necessary infrastructure legislation is nearing completion. All of this is amazing and profoundly positive.
And, of course, there is the family tax credit that is comparable to Obamacare in relation to the profound impact it will have on childhood poverty in America. The fact that we have allowed the poorest of our children to suffer the ravages of hunger and deprivation has been a moral disgrace. Now, children can have food and a decent place to live, along with maybe even a toy to play with, is enough reason to praise God that Joe Biden is president. Feeding hungry children is God’s command and God’s work. In addition, President Biden has put a halt to the slaughter of federal prisoners on death row. Also, God’s command.
Federal judges and U.S. attorneys, along with a host of agency heads, are being appointed on a daily basis who actually care about people, instead of the greedy corporate bosses. Voting rights are being promoted while many states are rushing to restrict voting rights without any evidence whatsoever that there has any voter fraud. Republican state governors and legislators are pushing everywhere to disenfranchise millions of minority voters. The horrors wrought upon Black citizens in the late 19th century are being resurrected on a daily basis. The Biden administration is contesting this wholesale racist attack on on democracy.
On the world scene, President Biden is asserting our leadership of the free world. Unlike Trump, he is neither compromised nor deluded that Putin is our friend. He is not; and we should never have thought such rubbish. China is determined to make us a second class power and we must resist any and all attempts on their part to cause us economic harm. Withdrawing from both Afghanistan and Iraq are the right things to do and President Biden has become the first president in two decades to do it. Under President Biden, the U.S. has again become a leader in confronting climate change. Obviously the ongoing climate disasters of this summer finally and unfortunately provide the proof of the damage we have done to that the planet we inhabit has reached catastrophic levels.
So, within six months, the course of our country has been changed for the better in dozens of ways and in the immediate future we should build on those changes. So let’s put aside our differences, embrace positive change a build a beautiful future for our children and grandchildren. God Bless America!
P.S. On a local note, the paving of 28th Street by the city is finally going to happen. This has been decades in the making. Some of may remember Judy Darwin’s efforts to accomplish this on behalf of the residents of what was then known as Holiday Village. This has been a grave injustice to these citizens of Sioux City who resided there in the past and in the present. Residing in a mobile home area does not make you a second class citizen.
The city’s position has been the road would be paved when the necessary economic development came to that area. Apparently the leaders of our city have brought into the nonsense expressed by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the new jail is going to be a money maker by housing federal prisoners with absolutely no evidence support that claim. The federal per diem to house prisoners does not even cover the food, staffing and daily assorted expenses to house those prisoners. Well, at least the city leaders are doing the right thing for the wrong reason! Of course, these are the same city leaders who are prepared to spend millions on a pedestrian bridge across the Missouri. Beam me up Scotty!!!
Next week: Steve Warnstadt
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.