THE REGULARS: Enduring hardships, overcoming challenges of 2020

Happy Holidays to all, hopefully you had a wonderful Thanksgiving. This column is about 2020 from my perspective.
Due to COVID many of us did not travel nor did many spend the holiday with family. I know that was difficult, we are used to seeing and being with relatives during holidays. Already families all over the world gave up vacations and holiday trips earlier in the year, trying to keep loved ones safe from the virus. Unfortunately, many people have lost loved ones to the coronavirus, young and older.
The hardest part for most of my elders is they have not been able to leave their homes or have much contact with immediate family, especially if they reside in a senior living facility. We all can imagine how difficult that is for people young or old. I have difficulty staying home for two days, let alone for months.
Schools closed for several months, students fell behind because virtual learning is difficult for so many. Our district set up "hot spots" to try and compensate for lack of bandwidth in homes. However, learning remotely is not the same as being in the classroom. It is difficult for teachers, too.
Many instructors got creative in how they interacted with their students in an effort to connect with them and help them learn. Students need to be in the classroom for a lot of reasons, including socialization, healthy meals and watching for signs of abuse to name a few. Our district gave away thousands of meals trying to help families feed their children without wondering where they were going to get the next meal.
Small businesses of all sorts, salons, restaurants, and bars have suffered immensely, as well as their employees. Being closed for a long period of time, many got creative as to how they delivered the food, or their goods. Using online shopping, curbside pick-up and keeping in contact with patrons were ways some have survived. Unfortunately, many businesses across our city and state have closed for good.
In some cities around the country, violent protests broke out. I was, and still am, proud of our citizens and leaders of the local demonstrations, our City Council, and Sioux City Police. Violence was not allowed, the messages were heard and people are working together.
On a happier note, because people were not driving much earlier in the year, some insurance companies gave their insured a discount. There was less traffic not only in cities but highways too. The downside is less traffic equaled less revenue to states for highway repairs, new bridges, and rebuilding old outdated portions of roads.
Another downside: drivers chose to speed excessively. For instance, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, July 2, 2020, "January through June excessive speed increased by over 65 percent over the previous four-year average in Iowa. Excessive speeding in Iowa is defined by drivers exceeding the speed limit by 25 mph or more."
In that same time frame, 1,635 people were caught speeding excessively. Nearly one third of the violators were going faster than 100 mph, an 84 percent increase of the previous four-year average, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Violators mistakenly thought that since there was a pandemic and less traffic there would be less patrol cars on the highways. They actually admitted that to law enforcement officers. July 2020 traffic deaths were a total of 44, which is higher than any year of the last five years. I am not certain what caused such a jump in the month of July. However I know when I traveled down I-29 in July, people were passing me up as though I was sitting still and they were driving recklessly at those high rates of speed. I was passed on my right while being in the far right lane. Yes, they blew by me on the shoulder of the highway. Those of you that know me, understand I do not travel less than the speed limit unless it is warranted.
To come to a close on a positive result, immediate family members have spent a significant amount of time together. Not only have parents been helping their children learn, they have been playing games both inside and outside. Siblings play in the yard, many times some sort of catch. I saw one family playing croquet as I drove buy. Parents have seen the importance of recreation as a family and reading. Yes, for many parents trying to help their children with the online learning has been significantly stressful for some, the good is they see what their child first hand can do or not do. A lot of COVID cooking happened and families are eating two or three meals a day together.
Families have gotten to know one another better because of this.
For me, cooking and eating three meals a day is good and bad. My bird gained a little weight because I was giving him food. All of a sudden I noticed he was not eating his bird food because I was giving him some of my food multiple times a day. That had to stop immediately. I find it hard to ignore him when he starts asking for a carrot, cracker, or apple and then starts banging on his water dish.
I hope and pray 2021 is better for all of us, and COVID is gone.
Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.
