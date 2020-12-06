THE REGULARS: Enduring hardships, overcoming challenges of 2020

Small businesses of all sorts, salons, restaurants, and bars have suffered immensely, as well as their employees. Being closed for a long period of time, many got creative as to how they delivered the food, or their goods. Using online shopping, curbside pick-up and keeping in contact with patrons were ways some have survived. Unfortunately, many businesses across our city and state have closed for good.

In some cities around the country, violent protests broke out. I was, and still am, proud of our citizens and leaders of the local demonstrations, our City Council, and Sioux City Police. Violence was not allowed, the messages were heard and people are working together.

On a happier note, because people were not driving much earlier in the year, some insurance companies gave their insured a discount. There was less traffic not only in cities but highways too. The downside is less traffic equaled less revenue to states for highway repairs, new bridges, and rebuilding old outdated portions of roads.

Another downside: drivers chose to speed excessively. For instance, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, July 2, 2020, "January through June excessive speed increased by over 65 percent over the previous four-year average in Iowa. Excessive speeding in Iowa is defined by drivers exceeding the speed limit by 25 mph or more."