THE REGULARS: Fathers, give yourself credit for what you've done

A very Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.
I have been writing these columns as a Regular for more than eight years and it is kind of incredible that the rotation this year has provided me with the opportunity to express my views on Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day this year. Not sure what to make of that except that it gives me a ready-made topic of value and helps me avoid going down the bunny hole of the political and cultural wars so evident in our country these days. So here we go.
I will begin with a quote from the late Rev. Billy Graham: “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” Or as the late Nelson Mandela expressed in a similar thought: “To be a father of a nation is a great honor, but to be the father of a family is a greater joy.”
I have been very fortunate in my life to have achieved success in many endeavors, and to have served in a variety of public and community organizations at the local and state level, and hopefully had a positive impact in the field of mental health care, but my most important contributions have been in the areas of being a good husband and a good father. I treasure those as my most significant roles in life .
Indeed, as our Native Americans brothers and sisters teach Fatherhood and Motherhood are sacred. The responsibility that we undertake as parents is awe inspiring and sometimes overwhelming. The possibility of raising children to become the individuals and parents we wish them to be is both humbling and marvelous.
I have, with the able assistance of my wife, Bernadette, raised three wonderful sons, who have developed into three awesome fathers. My father had many issues, but he strove to be kind to me, my brother and sister. As a father, I endeavored to provide a role model to my sons as they developed from childhood to adulthood.
I have to admit that I lacked the ability to pass along any particular skills to them since my own background was more academic rather than practical. However, I encouraged each of my sons to follow their passions and interests and to make decisions that they felt most comfortable with. In fact, they have all spoken at various times of my not imposing any specific plan of what they choose educationally, sports-wise or in the performing arts. All were and are still quite talented and I am very proud of each one of them.
I hope that what I did accomplish as a father was to be a role model that helped to nurture compassion, respect for all and a sense of accomplishment for work well done.
And I am happy to observe that not only my sons, but fathers of their generation have taken a far more active role in parenting than my generation. It is pleasant to acknowledge that movement in the right direction. All too often, we look at the present through the lens of the past and tend to be critical of the younger generation. In this case, I see improvement in so many of the young fathers of today on so many levels. Even COVID has inspired more active engagement of fathers with their children!
So, whether you are a new father, an older father, a stepfather, a grandfather, or have filled the role of father for someone, give yourself credit for what you have done and what you continue to do in loving and caring for your children and grandchildren in all the beautiful ways that you positively interact with them. That interaction will better you as a person, guide and benefit them and make it a better world for all of us. And remember as basketball coach, Jim Valvano (“Jimmy V”) once said: “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.”
So for all fathers, please pause and reflect on what you have done for and with your children. You have done so much more than you will ever realize and the impact of actions will last long into the future generations of your family. Fatherhood is indeed a sacred responsibility and whatever you have been able to do to model, to teach and inspire in your children, give yourself the credit due and God Bless all of you!
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.