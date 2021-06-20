THE REGULARS: Fathers, give yourself credit for what you've done

I have, with the able assistance of my wife, Bernadette, raised three wonderful sons, who have developed into three awesome fathers. My father had many issues, but he strove to be kind to me, my brother and sister. As a father, I endeavored to provide a role model to my sons as they developed from childhood to adulthood.

I have to admit that I lacked the ability to pass along any particular skills to them since my own background was more academic rather than practical. However, I encouraged each of my sons to follow their passions and interests and to make decisions that they felt most comfortable with. In fact, they have all spoken at various times of my not imposing any specific plan of what they choose educationally, sports-wise or in the performing arts. All were and are still quite talented and I am very proud of each one of them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I hope that what I did accomplish as a father was to be a role model that helped to nurture compassion, respect for all and a sense of accomplishment for work well done.