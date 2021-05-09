THE REGULARS: Today's a day for celebrating the amazing grace of mothers

Think about it. What do you do in your daily lives that you learned by example, instruction or direct command from your mother? Maybe it is a polite habit, compassionate acts for friends, respectful interaction with a stranger, or perhaps just giving a smile that encourages a child to try something again so it turns out right. Little things can indeed mean a lot to many people, both young and old.

Being a mother is hard work, for sure. Whether single or married, parenting is not easy. The patience, kindness and firmness required are equally necessary and effective. The energy levels, the lack of sleep, the constant demands for baby care, child care and adolescent angst all can push a mother to the limit. Yet, even under the most difficult of circumstances most mothers in the world bounce back and keep the love they have for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their hearts and actions. Consider, too, the fact that for all too many of the mothers around the world, all of these efforts are compounded by lack of food, water and decent living conditions. Yet they still strive to care for their children as best they can, making whatever sacrifices they must.