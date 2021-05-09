THE REGULARS: Today's a day for celebrating the amazing grace of mothers

Editor's note: This Jim Rixner column for Mother's Day was originally published on May 14, 2017.
Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers everywhere.
I am happy that my turn on the rotation of The Regulars falls on Mother’s Day this year. I have the opportunity to reflect and comment on a subject that allows me to escape venturing an opinion on controversial issues. After all, who can be against motherhood?
I am often asked what has shaped my values and the work I have done over the years. I provide a variety of answers on the hows and the whys, but fundamentally the answer is that my mother served as a strong role model. I was raised in a working-class family in Pittsburgh, Pa. Both my parents worked and successfully raised three children, all of whom have lived successful and happy lives. It was not an easy life for my parents, and my mother was the heart and soul of the family. She was a very caring and giving person.
I will never forget the number of people, many who I had never met, who came to the funeral home in Pittsburgh nearly 30 years ago and spoke to me about something that my mother had done for them - maybe a ride to a doctor’s office or a grocery store or perhaps a visit when they were sick or hospitalized. That was the kind of person my mother was. As children and young adults, my sister and brother and I all learned from her actions and, in different ways, we reflected the life of love and service she lived. In a similar manner, my wife, Bernadette, has been a strong, positive influence in raising our three sons, and I have three wonderful daughters-in-law who, as mothers, provide our grandchildren with the love and direction they need.
Think about it. What do you do in your daily lives that you learned by example, instruction or direct command from your mother? Maybe it is a polite habit, compassionate acts for friends, respectful interaction with a stranger, or perhaps just giving a smile that encourages a child to try something again so it turns out right. Little things can indeed mean a lot to many people, both young and old.
Being a mother is hard work, for sure. Whether single or married, parenting is not easy. The patience, kindness and firmness required are equally necessary and effective. The energy levels, the lack of sleep, the constant demands for baby care, child care and adolescent angst all can push a mother to the limit. Yet, even under the most difficult of circumstances most mothers in the world bounce back and keep the love they have for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their hearts and actions. Consider, too, the fact that for all too many of the mothers around the world, all of these efforts are compounded by lack of food, water and decent living conditions. Yet they still strive to care for their children as best they can, making whatever sacrifices they must.
When I listen to people speak of the influences they have had in their lives, the molding of character and value to serve others is usually traced back to their moms. What amazing grace mothers possess. So many marvelous stories could be told that you do not read in the papers or see on the 24/7 TV news cycles. I am reminded of the words Viola Davis spoke when she accepted the Oscar for best supporting actress this year for her role in “Fences." She was inspired by August Wilson (the Pittsburgher who wrote the play) to consider the graveyards of ordinary people as those of people who lived exceptionally heroic and wonderful lives but are known only to themselves and the people whose lives they affected for the good. That is what mothers do and it is good that we honor them today and always.
Finally, recalling all that my mother gave to me, I recently realized that my favorite Biblical verse is relevant. It is Micah 6:8: “What is good has been explained to you; this is what Yahweh asks of you, only this: to act justly, to love tenderly and walk humbly with your God.” Magnificent words that I endeavor to live by - written in the Bible, but taught to me by my mother.
Let us all be sure to express our gratitude and appreciation for all mothers today. Honor those still with us and pray for those who are not. God bless mothers everywhere.
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.