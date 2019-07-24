You hear all of these Democrat candidates claim to be progressives, fearing that the term liberal was worn too thin. Well, the term progressives is over one hundred years old. Woodrow Wilson was a progressive. Woodrow Wilson signed the first sterilization bills into law. He was a firm believer in sterilizing inferiors. He was also a racist, who brought segregation to Washington D.C. along with him.
What else did progressives give us? Well, they believe in racial purity. Along with the sterilization of inferiors, they believe in aborting those that do not measure up. Margaret Sanger the founder of Planned Parenthood, and a leading progressive, thought they could eliminate the black race from the country through abortion and birth control. To this day, more black babies are aborted in New York than are born.
Progressives also believe in euthanasia. They feel that if you cannot contribute to society, then you should be put down. They believe in limiting health care to those old aged and in-firmed persons flooding our nursing homes.
If you winder how Adolf Hitler refined his thoughts on racial purity, it was by reading the pamphlets written by American progressives such as Margaret Sanger. No wonder progressives supported Adolf Hitler.
No we do not need progressives. They have already done enough damage to this great Republic of ours. Mark Solheim, Sioux City