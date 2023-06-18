The Supreme Court got it right this week when it left the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act in place.

Designed to ensure that Native children aren’t separated from families and placed in non-Native homes, the act was under fire from states that said it was based on race.

In truth, the act underscored the need to preserve families, traditions and cultures. Had it been struck down, the move also could have threatened tribes’ ability to govern.

For more than a decade, many Siouxlanders have defended the act, holding vigils to call attention to instances where Native children were placed in non-Native homes, even though there were relatives able to care for them.

The late Frank LaMere, a longtime Native American activist, frequently pointed out that changes to the law would challenge tribal sovereignty.

Voting 7-2, the justices affirmed the act. Justice Neil Gorsuch said the decision “safeguards the ability of tribal members to raise children free from interference by state authorities and other outside parties.”

The 1978 law was passed in response to the number of public and private agencies taking Native American and Alaska Native children from their homes. Before it was enacted, 25 to 35% of Native American children were taken from their homes and most were placed with white families or in boarding schools in an attempt to assimilate them.

Affecting hundreds of Siouxlanders sent to those schools, the move was a frightening one. It diminished Native culture and suggested there was a better way to raise children.

Thanks to the stories told by those affected, we’ve come to realize how important culture is in a child’s life.

The Supreme Court ruling gives us hope. Attempts by others to erase the past shouldn’t be encouraged but investigated to determine the motive.