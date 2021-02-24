OTHER VOICES: Both parties should want to restore confidence in America's election security

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week announced her intent to form a commission to examine the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, which makes sense — as far as it goes.

What is needed at least as desperately as a study of security failures on Jan. 6 is a full vetting of the root cause of the riot: the lie of massive voter fraud. The insurgency simply wouldn’t have happened without repetition by Donald Trump and his enablers of these fabricated claims.

The 2020 election was not stolen. In reality, it was a closely scrutinized process that resulted in an overall good showing for Republicans, who made gains in the U.S. House and maintained a split in the Senate that is certain to limit the Democratic agenda. We have no evidence — only claims that repeatedly held no water in courts — that voter fraud was any more widespread than in any election.

Sen. Mitt Romney, the Republican standard bearer just two presidential elections ago, put it this way: “There is one untruth that divides the nation today like none other: It is that the election was stolen, that there was a massive conspiracy, more secret and widespread than any in human history, so brilliant in execution that no evidence can be found of it and no observer among the tens of thousands in our intelligence agencies will speak of it.