OTHER VOICES: COVID-19 widens gaps in care for those with disabilities

COVID-19 didn't create the chasm between society's haves and have-nots, but it did expose it while also revealing the fault lines that threaten to further widen this divide.

A recent survey by Disability Rights Nebraska found higher risk and less support for people with mental and physical disabilities in the midst of the pandemic.

Disability Rights Nebraska had been investigating conditions for nine months and last week released its report and call for action on the needs still affecting too many Nebraskans.

It also found areas of weakness in high-density areas like the state's correctional institutions and its meatpacking plants -- places that are inhabited by many people of color and were hit hard by the coronavirus.

The survey provided a harsh look at how people living in the care of the state -- group homes, assisted-living facilities and nursing homes and prisons -- have been impacted by the pandemic.

Tania Diaz, legal director for Disability Rights Nebraska, said that the state left behind people with disabilities and the impact, she added, has been fatal.