OTHER VOICES: Settle congressional election dispute in Iowa, not Washington

How are those issues sorted out? And who makes those calls?

We think it should be Iowans, not politicians in Washington, D.C.

The route Hart is taking is clearly legal. The U.S. Constitution gives each house of Congress the power to judge the "elections, returns, and qualifications" of its own members. A federal statute also sets out a procedure for challenges.

We’d like to think the process in the House, which is controlled by Democrats, would be fair to all. But that is a lot to hope for given the stakes. We wouldn’t expect Republicans to trust the House any more than Democrats would if the shoe were on the other foot.

This is difficult for us. We endorsed Rita Hart, and there are legitimate questions about whether every vote was counted in this race. But by turning to the House, this has injected a greater level of partisanship into the process, which is unfortunate.

Republicans in Iowa, including Miller-Meeks, Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, have objected to Hart’s move. Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann accused Hart of trying to "steal" the seat.