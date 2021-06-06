OUR OPINION: Extend Sioux City's swimming pool season

Those early closures, no doubt, ARE due to staffing issues. Most college-age lifeguards are getting ready to go back to their own school. But this isn’t a new problem. Consistently, municipal pools don’t get the attention they need. Because they’re an amenity for those in the community who don’t have ones in their backyards, they should be given priority.

City staff should consider those August dates and look for adults who might be able to staff them when the summer help goes away.

No doubt, aquatic centers are the long-term solution. But until they’re part of the landscape, city officials should read the room and realize it’s time to crack the doors and give the kids an outlet for their energy, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Splash pads – a fix they suggested after pulling pools in several locations – are not the whole solution. City officials have suggested putting a splash pad at Leif Erickson once the park's 37-year-old pool, which has major structural issues, can no longer be maintained. But the city should reconsider those plans, since that pool – a northside landmark – serves several neighborhoods within walking distance.