OUR OPINION: Iowa GOP has troubling penchant for secrecy

Editor's note: This editorial is also being published today in The Journal and other Iowa newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises, including the Waterloo Courier and the Mason City Globe-Gazette.

There was something missing at the Statehouse this week as the 89th Iowa General Assembly convened its 2022 legislative session: reporters on the floor of the Iowa Senate.

The powers that be in the Senate have decided to move reporters out of the press work stations on the chamber floor and into the upstairs gallery.

According to a statement from Iowa Capitol Press Association President Erin Murphy, Vice President Kathie Obradovich, and Secretary Katarina Sostaric, supported by the Iowa Broadcast News Association and the Iowa Freedom of Information Council:

"Media access to the people who make laws is a critical component of representative government. Primarily for this reason, the Iowa Capitol Press Association is extremely disappointed in the Iowa Senate’s decision to move reporters out of the press work stations on the chamber floor and into the upstairs gallery.

"In moving reporters off the floor, the Iowa Senate becomes one of only a handful of state legislative chambers across the country to limit access in this way, according to information from the National Conference on State Legislatures. For more than 100 years, reporters have worked from the press work stations on the chamber floors in the Iowa House and Senate to cover the Legislature and the taxpayer-financed officials who make state laws. For more than 100 years, the setup has served all parties well: the press, state lawmakers, and most importantly the public, which has benefited from the reporting that comes from that access.

"Having real-time access to lawmakers allows reporters to provide important clarification, context and additional information to the public. Lawmakers who have real-time access to reporters can pass along news that might not otherwise be reported, and also hold journalists accountable for errors or unclear information in stories. Putting reporters in the upstairs galleries puts up new barriers to this process, and makes it more difficult for reporters to serve as the eyes and ears of the public. The better we can do our job, the better understanding the public will have of what their elected representatives are doing on their behalf.

"We are pleased the Iowa House has pledged to maintain press work stations on the House chamber floor, and we hope the Iowa Senate reconsiders, and works with the press to return reporters to the Senate floor."

It's hard to imagine a good reason for majority Republicans to restrict access to the people's business, but it's firmly in line with the partisan trend in recent years. Since gaining "trifecta" control in 2017 of all three branches of government in Des Moines, Republicans have been less and less inclined to legislate out in the open. The words "dead of night" have been tied to everything from the 2017 law gutting Iowa's 40-year-old collective bargaining procedures, to abortion restrictions in every session since, to last year's law prohibiting mask mandates by counties, cities and schools in the midst of a pandemic. Of course, when you're ramming through highly controversial measures in the wee hours, the less said about it the better. But in all those cases we received a full accounting the next day, because our reporters were on the scene.

And it's not just the Legislature. The governor’s office also can’t be bothered with pesky requests to provide public information to reporters, even though it is legally mandated to do so.

Three media organizations and their reporters sued Gov. Kim Reynolds last month alleging she has repeatedly violated the state’s open records laws by ignoring requests for government records. The reporters said they have tried to get public records from Reynolds’ office starting as early as April 2020 without success, waiting for months and in some cases well over a year.

Apparently willing to allow those queries to hang fire indefinitely, the governor's office did an about face Dec. 17, a day after being sued, and announced a new system for handling open records requests. Reynolds’ spokesman told reporters the coronavirus pandemic created increased records requests that had slowed processing. Luckily, the pandemic didn't slow the response to lawsuits.

And if you're of a mind that in a good-government state like Iowa lawmakers have little to hide, think again.

Kirsten Anderson, former Iowa Senate Republican communications director, got $1.08 million and her attorneys $705,000 to settle a sexual harassment suit in September 2017. She was fired hours after filing a 2013 complaint alleging the Senate GOP Caucus was a “boys’ club” with rampant sexual harassment.

Anderson explained the need for the press to keep close tabs on government officials pretty succinctly after her lawsuit was settled:

"Putting more sunshine on these issues is good, and I think it would have quashed my situation pretty fast. I think there needs to be more accountability. It’s disappointing that there hasn’t been, and there still isn’t.”

The Capitol tends to foster an atmosphere that protects people who act badly, Anderson said. Which is why it's important to have reporters close at hand monitoring how public affairs are conducted and public finances are distributed.

