OUR OPINION: Journal has long history of recognizing veterans

Veterans Day is very special – for those who served our country and for those of us they served.

It’s a chance to reflect on the sacrifice, the time, the lives put on hold to make our country the greatest in the world.

At The Journal, we’ve long recognized the value of our veterans. For more than a decade, we’ve written about the men and women who have given back to the United States and how that has affected their lives.

If, you may remember, we tracked Siouxland veterans from the Vietnam and Korean wars. We’ve turned a spotlight on women in the military and we’ve given World War II veterans the print equivalent of a 21-gun salute. In past years, we’ve chronicled the progress and launch of the USS Sioux City. Yesterday, we detailed a Library of Congress Veterans History Project that is taking place at the 185th Refueling Wing.

Next week, we will be there when the Freedom Park interpretive center is officially named for Brig. Gen. Bud Day, the Sioux City native who was a World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veteran. A former prisoner of war, he was the only person awarded the Medal of Honor and the Air Force Cross.

Today, reporter Jared McNett kicks off our week of veterans with a look at high school students who have joined JROTC, the first step on the road to military careers. Wednesday, he’ll explain what goes into the program and what kind of expectations members and organizers have.

Thursday, he’ll revisit Jeff Harstad, a Sioux Cityan who was so moved by events on Sept. 11 he was prompted to enlist – before he got out of high school. Harstad talks about his military career, his later life on the Sioux City police force and his life now, when he’s preparing for yet another career change.

Thursday, you’ll also find a “Salute to Service,” a way for friends and families to support their veterans. That, alone, should give you a good sense of the pride we all feel in our military.

As divided as people may seem about many issues these days, it’s probably safe to say we’re united in the gratitude we feel for our veterans.

They make us proud to be Americans.

