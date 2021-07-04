OUR OPINION: What's behind sending to border?

Governors from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota all recently announced plans to send state patrol troopers or National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico to shore up law enforcement efforts.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defended their decisions to help border states Texas and Arizona, arguing the federal government isn't doing enough to crack down on illegal immigration.
While railing against the Biden administration, the tri-state governors all talked about the deteriorating situation at the border as a dire national security issue.
But the relatively modest number of troopers they're committing doesn't seem to exactly match their rhetoric.
Last month, Ricketts announced Nebraska would send 25 troopers to Texas. That's nearly identical to the number of troopers the Cornhusker state sent to Minnesota to provide security during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
Reynolds said she was deploying up to 30 Iowa State Patrol officers to Texas. In comparison, Iowa sent more than 250 to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in January.
South Dakota’s Kristi Noem said she was sending a 50-trooper contingent to the border.
In addition to temporarily removing troopers from policing highways and performing other duties in their home states, the governors' actions also have raised questions about how they plan to finance the deployments.
Noem accepted a donation of up to $1 billion from a Tennessee billionaire to help pay for South Dakota's expenses. South Dakotans should be asking whether the state should be accepting from an out-of-state resident to fight illegal immigration. The donation may set a troubling precedent in which future wealthy individuals may effectively try to commander U.S. law enforcement officers for their own political purposes.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey formally asked for law enforcement help from all 50 states through an interstate mutual aid agreement. But so far, only states with fellow Republican governors have complied.
Is this just a tactic to make Biden look bad on immigration? Or can the outside forces actually stop human trafficking and illegal immigration in the two weeks or so that they’ve been committed to serve?
In this day of contentious politics, plenty looks like it’s done just to press a party line, not get things done. To add gravitas to the situation, former GOP President Donald Trump said he plans to tour Texas next week with Abbott. What his presence will do is anyone’s guess.