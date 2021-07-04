OUR OPINION: What's behind sending to border?

In addition to temporarily removing troopers from policing highways and performing other duties in their home states, the governors' actions also have raised questions about how they plan to finance the deployments.

Noem accepted a donation of up to $1 billion from a Tennessee billionaire to help pay for South Dakota's expenses. South Dakotans should be asking whether the state should be accepting from an out-of-state resident to fight illegal immigration. The donation may set a troubling precedent in which future wealthy individuals may effectively try to commander U.S. law enforcement officers for their own political purposes.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey formally asked for law enforcement help from all 50 states through an interstate mutual aid agreement. But so far, only states with fellow Republican governors have complied.

Is this just a tactic to make Biden look bad on immigration? Or can the outside forces actually stop human trafficking and illegal immigration in the two weeks or so that they’ve been committed to serve?