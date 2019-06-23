{{featured_button_text}}

I am hearing more and more from Democrats about reparations for slavery back in the 1800s. I think this is nothing more than a partisan ideology for votes in the 2020 election. We already are paying reparations to the Indian race. What's next? Will we be paying reparations to illegal aliens? When does this stop? -- Ken Boyce, Sioux City

