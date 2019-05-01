If the idea (and cost) of painting musical notes on the Singing Hills reservoir was for people to be able to view them, the designers failed to notice that numerous trees hinder that view for much of the year. If taxpayers paid for the design, labor, and paint ... would we be out of line to ask the designers to pay for some tree removal ... or did property value increases already cover that? Keith Pease, Sioux City
