OTHER VOICES: Bill Cosby walks free as justice takes a holiday

Castor’s successor, Kevin Steele, made the decision to order Cosby’s arrest and prosecution, refusing to recognize any immunity agreement that wasn’t in writing. To be valid, any such immunity promise should be documented in writing and approved by a judge. There is no such document or record of a judge having signed off on Cosby’s immunity. Why Cosby’s attorneys didn’t demand such a document is their fault, not the prosecutor’s or the victim’s.

Without some kind of admission by the assailant, the vast majority of such cases boil down to he-said/she-said because physical evidence of such assaults is rarely obtainable. Women who have been drugged and assaulted either wake up in a daze and leave without fully recognizing what has happened, or they are too humiliated and ashamed (unjustifiably) to immediately go to police.

That’s what makes Cosby’s case so frustrating and infuriating for the thousands of women supporting the #MeToo movement who want the American public to see justice served. Instead, sexual predators everywhere now have a boosted sense of impunity because one of their own got away with it — again.

The statute of limitations has now run out, meaning Cosby, 83, probably won’t face further criminal prosecution. But a potential mountain of civil suits await a man who deserves all the additional courtroom humiliation and hassles the civil justice system can mete out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0