OTHER VOICES: Businesses, census show immigration vital for state

Nebraska continues to grow steadily as it nears 2 million residents, according to 2020 census figures released last week.
Yet, despite seeing its population rise at the second-fastest clip in the state’s history, the state is still struggling to fill jobs in many fields, with manufacturing, agriculture and hospitality among those with the greatest needs at a time when Nebraska has returned to nearly full employment.
Without the proper investment in keeping existing Nebraskans and attracting new ones, the state’s economy could stall out – particularly with a wave of baby boomer retirements in the next decade forecast to hit this state harder than most.
Accordingly, immigration must continue to be viewed as an economic imperative into the 2020s and beyond, meaning smart policies are a must to keep Nebraska growing well into the future.
Employers are hiring in this state. The jobs are there. Yet there simply aren’t enough people to fill them.
Take the restaurant industry, for example – one that’s present in and vital to nearly every Nebraska community, regardless of its size, and employs one in 10 Nebraskans.
The pandemic ravaged the industry and its workers, many of whom left for other fields during the months-long closures last year. They filled other jobs that were in demand, leaving restaurants – whose sales have spiked following an increase in vaccinations – “all looking for the same elusive few people,” as Nebraska Restaurant Association Executive Director Zoe Olson told the Journal Star’s Matt Olberding.
This worker shortage has led to some restaurants remaining closed on certain days or reducing hours. However, in a more positive development, it’s inspired the free-market competition over a limited resource – in this case, prospective employees – to offer higher wages, better benefits and other perks that will help workers and encourage them to stick around.
But being welcoming and accommodating to immigrants requires a shift from the status quo that has placed much of the business community lobbying firmly for reform – a chance for bipartisan success in search of the political will for such a development.
Increased immigration isn’t a silver bullet, of course.
Nebraska must continue to prove itself as the Good Life to attract residents from other parts of the country, too, and jobs will be a major part of that pitch. Keeping college graduates from leaving the state, a trend the Nebraska Higher Education Progress Report released Monday noted is accelerating, is a critical part of the future.
If Nebraska is as open for business as its elected officials and companies profess to be, it needs to aggressively lobby for expanded legal pathways for immigration to help fill its diverse collection of vacant jobs.
Otherwise, the historic growth Nebraska experienced over the last decade could be fleeting.