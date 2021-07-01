OTHER VOICES: Dirty water is costing Iowa tourism dollars

A study chronicled by The Cedar Raids Gazette’s Erin Jordan this week found that people headed out to Iowa and Minnesota lakes are willing to travel farther for clean water. The analysis of social media photos found that lake goers were willing to travel 56 miles farther for every 1 meter increase in water clarity.

It’s latest evidence that clean water attracts tourism and tourism dollars. In Iowa and six surrounding Midwestern states, outdoor recreation generates $880 billion in spending and 7.6 million jobs, according to the Outdoor industry Association.

But Iowa suffers from persistent water quality problems. Nitrates and phosphorous flowing mostly from cropland foul Iowa waterways and, in particular, feed algae blooms in lakes that can spawn dangerous toxins. In 2020, half of Iowa’s state park beaches posted at least one swim warning and a smaller number of lakes had several weeks of advisories.

Republicans who have controlled much of state government in recent years have been reluctant to take on Iowa’s water challenges in any meaningful way. The state’s voluntary Nutrient Reduction Strategy has not received enough buy-in from farmers to significantly reduce polluted runoff.