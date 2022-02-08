OTHER VOICES: Drug users don't get better by living with violent felons in Nebraska

About halfway through the 40-page report now before the Legislature on options to fight our prison crisis is a discussion of uneven sentencing across Nebraska.

It is worth noting in some detail.

The Criminal Justice Reinvestment Working Group found that “stark fluctuations across the state illustrate that a person’s release type and length of time served is dictated largely by where they are sentenced as opposed to the specific circumstances of their case.”

The group, which included Gov. Pete Ricketts, Chief Justice Mike Heavican, legislative Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop and other key leaders, thankfully agreed that “outcomes of the justice system should be driven by the circumstances of the case and not geography.”

Immediately preceding the quotes above, the report says that “Nebraska law does not prioritize access to treatment and services for individuals with behavioral health needs over incarceration, and this has led to a patchwork of programs with disparate outcomes across the state. For instance, diversion programs are administered on a county-by-county basis, with the county attorney solely responsible for establishing a pretrial diversion program. As such, the availability of these programs across the state varies widely, depending entirely upon the county attorney’s willingness to establish and oversee a diversion program.

“Similarly, a lack of uniform admissions standards hinders access to problem-solving courts,” established to address substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence and re-entry to society after prison.

“With fewer treatment options for substance use disorder or mental health diagnoses, the parts of the state outside of the larger cities have limited options to address the underlying behavioral health challenges that contribute to criminal behavior. The result of this is the use of prison for individuals with drug and/or mental health challenges.”

Folks, that’s not what prison is for. Nonviolent drug offenders and nonviolent criminals in need of mental health care do not get better in prison, particularly prisons so crowded and understaffed that some inmates are locked down for days at a time or sleep side-by-side in plastic, toboggan-like bins with mats.

These drug offenders do not come back to our communities better equipped to earn a living, be good parents and neighbors, and stay out of trouble.

It does not make the public safer to continue this practice.

We have alternatives, offered in the report and that are being employed successfully. The working group agreed that the state should support ways to increase mental health services for everyone, expand problem-solving courts and better support and provide incentives for people on parole and probation.

Members were unable to reach consensus on the idea that we should reduce penalties for simple possession of small amounts of illegal drugs other than marijuana. In Nebraska, all such cases are felonies — in other words, a person with a half-gram of cocaine risks prison time, when their crime indicates a substance abuse issue more than a need to live in horrid conditions with violent felons.

The working group did agree that the state should create different punishments for different levels of theft and burglary. “Burglary includes breaking into an occupied home to commit a crime as well as breaking into an abandoned building to use drugs. In most states, these two very different types of conduct with significantly different levels of severity are different crimes. Additionally, burglary is the leading property offense admitted to prison in 2020.”

Similarly, a person who has obtained prescription opioids illicitly is committing a different crime than someone who buys a half-ounce of cocaine. Non-marijuana possession cases accounted for 13% of prison admissions last year.

Some working group members object to taking similar steps for drugs as they agreed to recommend for burglary and low-level theft. It’s an intellectually inconsistent position that suggests both lack of understanding and lack of compassion surrounding addiction.

Seventeen of the working group’s recommendations achieved consensus — we wait to see whether they will make their way into policy.

Graduated penalties for possessing drugs other than marijuana is a non-consensus option the Legislature should seriously consider if we are to address root causes of our prison crowding, be fiscally responsible and protect public safety.

