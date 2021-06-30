OTHER VOICES: Good broadband intentions may lead to horrible policies

Here in Iowa, there are no municipally-owned broadband systems that have not also partnered with and received financial assistance from a municipally-owned electric utility. The simple reason is that it’s too expensive for the government to compete with private-sector providers without the financial assistance of every electricity consumer in the locality, whether they like it or not. TPA’s report, “GON with the Wind: The Failed Promise of Government Owned Networks Across the Country,” shows that municipally-owned broadband systems of all sizes are failing, costing taxpayers billions of dollars.

Current Iowa law prohibits a local government from spending its property-tax-generated general fund money from subsidizing a local government-owned broadband system. This law was enacted to keep local governments from raising property taxes on all to pay for a broadband system that only some will use. The law also ensures true competition by preventing local governments from using tax money to undercut the private sector providers on broadband prices and drive them out of business.