OTHER VOICES: GOP seeks to silence protests with flurry of legislation

This newspaper has been consistent in its condemnation of looting or other violence during protests, as have mainstream protesters themselves — here in St. Louis and around the country. Those who are serious about seeking societal change understand that peaceful protest is the only legitimate path. And indeed, the vast majority of last summer’s protests in the wake of Floyd’s death were peaceful, according to a Washington Post analysis of police reports and other data. It found that police made arrests in just 5% of the thousands of public protests examined, with property damage in less than 4% (generally not by protesters themselves but by looters who use protests as cover) and injuries in less than 2%.