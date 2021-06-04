OTHER VOICES: Grassley and Ernst take bipartisan lead on climate, ag support

This year, our senators are applying the same creative process: driving commonsense climate policymaking aimed at reducing our emissions to directly benefit one of our most important sectors. Agriculture touches the life of every Iowan and we all have much to gain from this critical piece of legislation. Each and every Iowan wins with healthier soils, and cleaner air. Additionally, when new sustainable income streams are made available to our farming operations, more dollars are injected into our state and local economies.

Iowa’s biofuels industry will also be able to participate in the new carbon credit “cash crop.” Many farmers, including my own family farm partnership, are already early adopters of these conservation-friendly practices that sequester carbon that will prove the positive impact in our own fields right here in Iowa. Although it will not singlehandedly solve all our emissions problem in this country it will be a critical first step-one that opens the doors to bipartisan, commonsense climate policy over the coming years.