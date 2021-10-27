OTHER VOICES: Let's stand up to pettiness and radicalism and uphold a sound political culture

We live in a No Boundaries political culture that raises concerns. Honest political disagreement is fine and healthy, but in today’s wired age, vast numbers of Americans let their political passions and cynicism run wild. They push the boundaries of what’s acceptable in terms of language and, for some, their actions.

Our society is seeing a dangerous trajectory of radicalism that fuels ever-greater extremism.

The examples are mounting: Local government meetings where security personnel must escort out-of-control audience members from the scene. Street violence where activists don masks and act as if they can assault people with impunity. Social media and streaming channels where people show no hesitation to hurl the most repellent insults and outrageous allegations against their political opposites.

And most disturbing of all, the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. This was a direct attack on American democracy, which some apologists still shrug off as misguided but essentially innocuous.

The public as well as political leaders, here in the Midlands and nationwide, must have the integrity and good sense to step back from this extremism.

A troubling recent example comes from Iowa. State Rep. Ross Wilburn of Ames, the first Black Iowan to chair the state Democratic Party, has received a lynching threat over a newspaper essay in which he criticized Donald Trump and Iowa Republicans who support him.

The lynching threat came in an anonymous voicemail message Wilburn received at home on Oct. 9. The next day, a caller left a voicemail that included a racial epithet, and Wilburn’s state legislative account received a profanity-laden email that included the racist term. Police are investigating the messages.

Some might argue that these are the actions of only one or a few hate-filled individuals, so there’s no need to exaggerate the magnitude of concern. The point, though, is that our country’s current political climate, with its incessant anger and paranoia, makes radical individuals increasingly comfortable with pushing the envelope in regard to what they can say and do.

A large portion of Americans, at opposite ends of the political spectrum, view those who disagree with them with deep suspicion that curdles into contempt and alarm. They see disagreement with their beliefs as a direct threat to the country. Given today’s No Boundaries political culture, that kind of thinking can lead a person down a dangerous mental corridor. They begin to see political opponents as outright enemies who must be reviled and stopped.

Many politically interested Americans act as if their beliefs should be beyond critique, but the opposite actually is true: Society benefits when political arguments are rigorously tested and challenged. This is one of the central benefits that flow from the First Amendment and an open political system — and that separates a free society such as ours from unfree ones in countries such as Russia and China.

Individuals and public figures have a responsibility to uphold a sound political culture. Politically interested Americans should feel free to defend their beliefs and criticize public officials. At the same time, they should reject loutish behavior and beware of succumbing to political hysteria. Elected officials have a duty to stand up against pettiness and speak out against dangerous radicalism. The more they promote a serious debate of ideas, the better the example they set for their supporters.

People should feel empowered to stand up for their political values. But the country’s future is threatened if Americans abandon their sense of decency.

