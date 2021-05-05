OTHER VOICES: Listen to Iowans on water

A recently released survey by Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development found that most Iowans support providing funding to deal with water pollution issues. But there’s a clear disconnect between the general public and farmers over who is causing the problem and who should pay for cleanup.

The web/mail survey was completed by 858 members of the general public across Iowa and by 493 farmers who live in the Raccoon River and Boone River watersheds in central Iowa. Just 32 percent of general public surveyed believes Iowa’s water quality is good or very good, compared to 55 percent of farmers.

Two-thirds of the public surveyed said they see reducing nutrients such as nitrates and phosphorus in Iowa’s waterways as very important or extremely important, compared to 43 percent of farmers. Although half of the public sees lake algae blooms fueled by excess nutrients as harmful, just 30 percent of farmers agree.

Sixty percent of the public see agriculture as the primary source of excess nutrients in lakes compared to 32 percent of farmers. Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy, the state’s blueprint for reducing pollutants, says 90 percent of nitrates and more than 60 percent of phosphorus in Iowa waters come from agricultural operations. Its assessment has been widely accepted for the better part of a decade.