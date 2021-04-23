OTHER VOICES: Migrant kids are people, too, not just political pawns

Most of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ recent proclamations and official statements are run-of-the-mill political posturing where he inserts his own opinion for that of all Nebraskans.
First, he tweeted Nebraska stands with Georgia over a controversial voting bill.
Later he declared Nebraska a “Second Amendment sanctuary."
In both of those instances, his words are symbolic and carry no meaningful impact.
However, in between those pronouncements, Ricketts’ said that Nebraska would refuse a request from the Biden administration to house migrant children during a surge in arrivals at the border. That announcement is different because of the effect it could have on people.
Nebraska bears no risk for housing these children, if the federal government holds up its end of the bargain. An official simply requested “safe, state-licensed beds for unaccompanied children (for) temporary care” and promised to cover the full cost of their stays.
Perhaps the most frustrating part of Ricketts' statement – far from the only one issued by a Republican governor in the Midwest – was his assertion that “I do not want our kids harmed as the result of President Biden’s bad policies.”
Some of Nebraska’s most vulnerable children have struggled as a result of policies made far from Washington, as evidenced by recent high-profile concerns regarding the vendor managing Omaha-area child welfare cases and Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, both of which are being investigated by legislative committees.
Given that track record, Nebraska could have perhaps benefited from additional federal funds for residential group or foster homes, which, despite their flaws, would mark an improvement over temporary holding facilities for these kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regardless of where they were born and where they call home, children are children. They deserve the best we can offer; all those fortunate enough to be born as Nebraskans or Americans, of all political persuasions, should be able to agree on this.
Experts say Biden’s more lenient stance than his predecessor has certainly inspired some journeys, but they also attribute a seasonal surge, violence and natural disasters in their home countries as prompting many children to undertake an unthinkable trip – alone and out of desperation.
In allowing unaccompanied children to remain in the U.S. while awaiting immigration court proceedings to which they’re entitled, the Biden administration has reversed the Trump administration position of immediately sending them back to wherever home is. Given the danger of that journey and whatever conditions these kids are escaping, the decision makes sense on humanitarian grounds.
However, the Biden administration must be fully transparent about the scope of the crisis. If Americans knew exactly how many children were unaccompanied and understood why state facilities were needed to help address it, perhaps we could avoid the political grandstanding that has come to dominate the debate over desperately needed immigration reform.