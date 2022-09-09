OTHER VOICES: Mike Wells- Opportunity through partnership in Iowa

As we collectively work towards a more prosperous economic future for all residents in our region and throughout the state, the role of partnerships within communities has never been more important. At Wells Enterprises, we take great pride in our ability to create jobs and opportunities for individuals as a top employer in Northwest Iowa while also engaging with the broader community.

One of the ways we can all make a difference is through strategic and deliberate partnerships. As a member and former chairman of the Iowa Business Council (IBC), we were privileged to host the IBC’s Vision to Vitality event in Le Mars this summer. This event brought together key community leaders, city officials, citizens and business leaders to discuss the issues facing our region and state.

The IBC’s mission is to enhance economic vitality throughout the entire state of Iowa. Growing the state’s population is among the IBC’s top priorities. Over the last decade, Iowa’s population grew by approximately 14,000 people per year. This equates to only 4.7% growth, significantly low compared to the entire country, which grew by more than 7.5% during the same 10-year period.

As Iowa continues to lag the country in population growth, we must do more to retain people and increase our talent pipelines. This is why the IBC and Wells Enterprises have put more effort into quality-of-life initiatives, placemaking, and gaining a better understanding around childcare and housing needs - just to name a few specific examples.

These efforts, in partnership with community leaders and nonprofits like The Siouxland Initiative and Le Mars Chamber of Commerce, help to make Iowa and the region a more attractive place to live, work, and thrive. Recently, the Siouxland Regional Trail System was awarded $7 million through Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Destination Iowa program to develop five trail projects and connect the communities of Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff. The projects will provide over 100 miles of continuous trails in the area.

This is a perfect example of the power found when communities come together and use their partnerships to offer a vision that make our region a better place to work and live.

The Iowa Business Council will continue to travel the state and engage local communities through its Vision to Vitality forum series. Hearing directly from community leaders on the local challenges, and how they are tackling such problems, is incredibly insightful as we work to provide statewide solutions that enhance Iowa’s competitiveness.

Creating and maintaining partnerships is the key to success. Collaborating at local, regional, and state levels will enable future growth and opportunity for all Iowans. Wells Enterprises and the Iowa Business Council look forward to forging new partnerships and strengthening existing ones as we all work to create a better and more prosperous Iowa.

Mike Wells is CEO and Chief Engagement Officer of Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises and a member of the Iowa Business Council.