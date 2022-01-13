OTHER VOICES:(More) help wanted for finding more help

South Dakota lawmakers have officially convened in Pierre for the start of the 2022 legislative session, which figures to be intriguing as the state contemplates what to do with more than $200 million in federal aid for one-time projects.

In Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan, local lawmakers said there are all kinds of requests for funds in the pipeline — with more money being asked for than is available, which is not uncommon in any year. There are also concerns about investing one-time funding into programs with ongoing costs, since that will result in more expense for taxpayers in future years.

One area that genuinely should see an investment in funding is in workforce recruitment — that is, attracting more workers to this state to address the acute shortage of manpower for jobs available.

This is not a new idea, of course, as state programs are already established to entice workers here, or to at least keep people some who might be looking elsewhere to stay at home.

But something more aggressive is needed. The state should seriously consider investing more in programs and outreach efforts to lure immigrant workers to South Dakota in order to meet the labor demands that exist and that are continually growing.

While the pandemic has painfully highlighted the shortages this state faces on the labor front, the lack of manpower was a problem years before we ever became acquainted with COVID. We have an aging population with a large wave headed toward retirement, a small younger base and, as a result, not enough bodies to fill the open slots.

Many communities, including Yankton, are already turning to immigrant labor to meet this demand, but to date, it hasn’t been enough.

For instance, one problem on this front appears to be the severe restrictions on refugees imposed in recent years. South Dakota Public Broadcasting noted a multi-year decline in refugees settling in the state, having dropped from 439 in 2016 to just 52 last year. Nationally, the number of refugees allowed dropped from 85,000 in 2016 to just 18,000 in 2020, according to Lutheran Social Services. That number is expected to grow to 125,000 this year, with about half of that total anticipated to come from Afghanistan.

South Dakota needs programs that will enhance its ability to attract foreign laborers here. Every state is in the same predicament, so being more aggressive on this front is essential to keep up.

Investing in such recruitment can pay self-sustaining dividends in new wages and income growth for companies reaping the benefits from an expanded labor pool. Owning one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country is a double-edged sword. Having more workers available for jobs and to pursue industrial expansion is essential to the state’s economic future.

Hopefully, some ideas will emerge — and some bills will be introduced — along these lines. Aggressively attracting new workers seems like a vital investment opportunity that should be pursued.

