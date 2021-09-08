OTHER VOICES: Ravnsborg should resign as South Dakota AG

Thus, we know, as Gov. Kristi Noem pointed out last week in also calling for the AG’s resignation, that Ravnsborg has not accepted responsibility for this situation, despite the fact that he is both the top attorney and top law enforcement officer in South Dakota.

The attorney general has lost the respect of much of the public and, quite possibly, many of the law enforcement personnel under him.

Based on what we know of him when Ravnsborg was a Yankton attorney, there can be little doubt that this incident has had a deep impact on him — how could it not? But his actions since the incident have seemingly focused much more on legal maneuvering and political calculus rather that a sense of public responsibility, humility and contrition.

His actions have not been those of an attorney general elected by the people, but as a defendant looking for any angle to save himself.

His actions also suggest his political ambitions are still intact.

He has shown little remorse, at least outwardly, as he strives to put all this behind him and, perhaps, to take control of the public narrative.

But it’s not so easy. Among many other things, Ravnsborg will still have to reckon with a civil lawsuit, and he may still face impeachment by the Legislature.