OTHER VOICES: Republicans, Democrats seek bad estate tax plans

It isn’t often that both parties in Congress come up with equally bad ideas on the same topic, but Democrats and Republicans have managed it regarding the taxes paid on estates when someone dies. The standard estate tax currently affects only the mega-wealthy so, naturally, Republicans want to repeal it altogether. Democrats, meanwhile, are exploring a separate change to the tax code that would go in the other direction, making it expensive for even modest-income couples to pass their home-equity to their children. Both of these are shortsighted proposals that would hurt regular Americans.

First, the GOP’s renewed push to abolish the estate tax — or as the party dramatically calls it, the “death tax.” It’s a one-time tax of 40% that heirs have to pay on the wealthy estates they inherit. Critics claim it’s a form of double taxation, since those assets have already been taxed once, but the original taxes were paid by the parents; the estate tax is paid by heirs who do nothing to earn the windfall coming their way.