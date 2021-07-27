OTHER VOICES: Ricketts wastes taxpayer money for useless stunt along border

Nebraska agreed not to seek reimbursement from Texas for the State Patrol troopers that Gov. Pete Ricketts sent to the U.S.-Mexico border last month, a decision that will cost Nebraska taxpayers $500,000.
Spending Nebraska’s money for a Texas project with no legislative approval is an outrage in itself.
Equally as disturbing, in using the officers to support a headline-grabbing stunt by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Ricketts has politicized the patrol in an overreach of his authority.
Freedom of Information Act requests by the Omaha World-Herald forced the initial disclosures of the costs for sending the troopers and the agreement with Texas that explicitly states “Nebraska will not seek cost reimbursement from the State of Texas.”
Ricketts and the State Patrol have tried to walk back the spending provision, first issuing a statement that “given the opportunity, the state will seek reimbursement” and repeating that reimbursement was possible at a Thursday news conference marking the officers’ return.
Put bluntly, the Ricketts administration must make that opportunity happen and renegotiate the agreement to require Texas to cover all costs related to the deployment.
Spending half a million dollars to send troopers 1,500 miles away with no direct benefit to the state is, to use the favorite phrase of fiscal conservatives, a “waste of taxpayers' money.”
The deployment to the border itself is highly questionable.
Abbott’s border enforcement initiative and his destined-to-fail effort to build a border wall is more political stunt than serious policy, designed to theatrically oppose and embarrass the Biden administration.
Not surprisingly, Ricketts, who has positioned himself as a vocal critic of seemingly every Biden policy, signed on to the deployment. So did two other outspoken, politically ambitious Republican governors -- Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Kristi Noem of South Dakota
Iowa will be paying for its troopers, putting its taxpayers in the same boat with Nebraskans. South Dakota’s costs are being covered by a private donor.
The latter should never be considered in Nebraska. Allowing private individuals or companies to pay state expenditures is horrible public policy almost certain to be abused for partisan purposes and economic gain -- and likely illegal.
Even if the deployment could be justified as policy, Nebraska’s role was inconsequential.
Serving in a backup capacity, the patrol said it made 500 traffic stops while at the border -- to be blunt, that’s $1,000 per stop. Not surprisingly, it made 500 fewer stops in Nebraska, where the troopers should have been working.
At home, the troopers would have been paid around $300,000 in salaries and benefits. The remaining $200,000, officials said, can be found in the patrol’s budget, raising questions about what is being cut to pay for the deployment.