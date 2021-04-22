OTHER VOICES: We must reduce the plastic clogging our oceans

Many Americans likely have heard about the plastic waste that is increasingly clogging the world’s oceans.
From time to time, photographs will be published of whales washing ashore having swallowed large amounts of plastic garbage.
They are shocking to look at. But we wonder how much Americans really know about the sheer amount of plastic pollution that flows into oceans and other waterways. A widely cited estimate, by the federal government and others, puts the amount of plastic pollution in one year going into oceans at an average of more than 8 million tons. However, because scientists are continuing to study this matter, there are some who believe we are only beginning to capture the scale of the problem.
We do know this: It’s a worldwide problem. But as one of the largest plastic producers in the world, it is one we in the U.S. can play a pivotal role in solving.
For years, governments and private groups have warned us about the damage this waste does to the marine ecosystem. Increasingly, though, attention is being paid to the effect plastics, and the microplastics that result from their breakdown, are having on humans, especially in places where there is a higher consumption of seafood.
It is time we listen to these warnings.
Unlike other trash, plastic doesn’t fully decompose. And it comes from a variety of sources, not just the plastic bags we get at the grocery store or plastic wrappers and straws that go with our fast food. Microfibers from clothes are a source of plastic pollution. So is the mismanagement of plastic waste by countries, many of them in Asia and Africa, that don’t properly dispose of the garbage.
It also is the responsibility of countries, like the U.S., that ship recyclables to these and other countries, only to forget about them.
By one estimate more than half of U.S. plastic waste went to countries that don’t properly manage their plastic refuse. One study said that between 560,000 and 1.6 million tons of American plastic waste ended up in oceans. Since China restricted plastic waste from the U.S., there are reports much of it is going to developing countries.
We all have a part to play in this evolving disaster, and given that Thursday will mark Earth Day, it seemed appropriate to highlight one initiative that is happening near us.
About a week ago, the Mississippi Rivers Cities and Towns Initiative announced an effort to take part in a global effort to track plastic waste. The organization, which includes Quad-City area governments, set a goal in 2018 to reduce plastic waste in the Mississippi River by 20%.
The project that was announced last week is being done in conjunction with the United Nations Environment Program, National Geographic Society and the University of Georgia. The idea is to enable members of the public who live along the Mississippi River to use a mobile app to catalogue the location and type of litter ending up there.
The river that is so much a part of our economy, and our history, also sends tons of plastic waste into the Gulf of Mexico.
We would encourage people in our community to get involved. Already, the Marine Debris Tracker app can be found online.
Reducing the amount of plastic waste flooding our oceans must be an international, multi-faceted effort. It ranges from the choices we make as consumers to the supply chain decisions of businesses, to regulatory choices made by governments, as well as our country’s priorities when it comes to international diplomacy.
We all use plastics, and it’s not sufficient when we’re through to just toss it in a bin, recycling or otherwise, and forget about it. We hope, as we observe another Earth Day this week, that we all will think about the plastics flooding our oceans and commit ourselves to doing something about it.