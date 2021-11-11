OTHER VOICES:

Be sure to thank a veteran today. In fact, thanking a veteran every day would be a good start to a better country.

Taking an additional step, though, could help save lives.

The United States continues to fail in addressing the ongoing epidemic of suicide by active-duty members of the military and veterans. Since the 2001 terrorist attacks, 7,057 members of the armed forces have died in combat operations. Over the same period, an estimated 30,177 active-duty personnel and veterans have taken their own lives. Veterans account for 22,261 of those deaths.

Americans who die by suicide use guns about half the time, but the rate for veterans is 70 percent. Of course, using a gun is often lethal. One of the ways to interrupt suicide is to remove guns from troubled people. But this is especially difficult for veterans. Suggestions have included locking the guns in a house or storing them with a friend, relative or local gun club until the risk of suicide has passed.

Stand-up comedian Maria Bamford had a shocking statement in part of her performance. Pointing out that more than 7,000 U.S. veterans die of suicide every year, she adds, “Which is funny.” As the audience quiets and gasps, she says, “Because you’d think they’d die over there, but they come home. Right? I thought that must be funny, because nobody was taking it that seriously.” The line is horrifying and gives a true feeling of helplessness.

Sticklers will point out that the estimates of annual suicides among veterans are closer to 6,000 per year. (That doubles the number among the civilian population.) Data reporting about suicide is complicated.

Suicide has always been a silent epidemic among soldiers. These men and women experience awful things in a combat theater and risk their lives. All are changed, whether the results of being under fire, firing themselves, or losing fellow soldiers In battle.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says it is putting a high priority on suicide prevention and awareness. But we must also play a role to be certain our soldiers are properly tended to, during and following their active service. They must receive the care promised to them.

The first thing troubled veterans may need is someone to talk with. The extent to which you feel comfortable talking to a stranger or a casual acquaintance about their mental well-being is going to vary, of course. The vital personal parts of the conversation will be more important coming from family and close friends.

Be certain the veterans in your life are aware of and able to get in touch with a suicide prevention lifeline and website. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is (800) 273-8255. The related website is SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources. A resource specifically for veterans can be found at www.veteranscrisisline.net, by phone at 1-800-273-8255 or by texting 838255.

But being aware that there is an issue is the beginning of making it no longer an issue.

