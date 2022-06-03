When presidents clash with the press | Utterly Moderate Podcast

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast host Lawrence Eppard is joined by Jon Marshall, a professor in Northwestern University’s school of journalism and author of the new book, Clash: Presidents and the Press in Times of Crisis.
They discuss the role of the press and historical examples of its relationship with different administrations.
Episode Music:
- “Please Listen Carefully” by Jahzzar (creative commons)
- “Draw the Sky” by Paul Keane (licensed through TakeTones)
- “Druckstellen" by Ibi (creative commons)
- “Happy Trails (To You)” by the Riders in the Sky (used with artist’s permission)
