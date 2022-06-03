 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
When presidents clash with the press | Utterly Moderate Podcast

Biden Press

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, March 25, 2021, in Washington. As President Joe Biden wraps up his first year in the White House, he has held fewer news conferences than any of  his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, and has taken part in fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors. That's according to new research from Towson University professor emerita Martha Joynt Kumar. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast host Lawrence Eppard is joined by Jon Marshall, a professor in Northwestern University’s school of journalism and author of the new book, Clash: Presidents and the Press in Times of Crisis. 

They discuss the role of the press and historical examples of its relationship with different administrations. 

