CLEVELAND — Mary Lamar had been searching for a job that was a good fit.

She worked for a time as a nursing assistant but found it boring. A stint as a shipyard welder ended because she could no longer bear the winter cold. Then Lamar had what she described as a “rift” in her life. That rift led her to plead guilty to robbery in 2019 and to serve time in prison.

Now Lamar, who lives in Cleveland, operates a stamping press, churning out thousands of specialty metal washers each day at Talan Products, a local manufacturer.

“I’ve always been mechanically inclined,” she said. “My mom told me I should have been an engineer.’’

Lamar got her job through a program developed by business and community leaders — with help from philanthropy — to match people of color, women, and formerly incarcerated people with manufacturing jobs.

Manufacturers in Cleveland and other cities, including Buffalo, Chicago, and Milwaukee, are dealing with a retiring workforce that’s left thousands of jobs unfilled. Nationally, the industry’s job gap is projected to hit 2 million by 2030, according to the National Association of Manufacturers. The Cleveland region has an estimated 10,000 manufacturing job openings.

By diversifying their job ranks, Cleveland-area manufacturers also hope to improve communities left behind as plants closed or moved to the suburbs. And now with $5 million in federal stimulus money, they expect to help create thousands of new manufacturing jobs over the next few years.

Philanthropy is investing millions of dollars in the Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network, a Cleveland nonprofit consulting group that’s leading the hiring push. The nonprofit offers adult training and high-school internships. The Cleveland Foundation has given $2.5 million as a capital building grant to the nonprofit and to help it set up the internships.

Giving from foundations and nonprofits groups has leveraged millions of dollars in public funds, said Ethan Karp, CEO of the manufacturing nonprofit.

The nonprofit has helped manufacturers here hire several hundred employees and interns in recent years. While that’s not nearly enough to ease the job crunch, a major expansion is underway with plans to train and hire about 3,000 workers by 2025 using the federal stimulus money.

Manufacturing remains an economic pillar in Northeast Ohio, despite a half century of plant closings and layoffs. The industry still employs more than 270,000 workers in a 21-county region, but it struggles to find enough workers. Most job openings are entry-level, but others are in engineering, computing, and data analysis.

A national emphasis on college over vocational education has squeezed the pipeline of talent to the industry, which many still perceive as a dark and dirty business, even with the rise of automation and technology. Meanwhile, some communities in large manufacturing cities have little access or exposure to the industry even as they experience higher rates of unemployment and underemployment.

Another program supported by the Cleveland Foundation is the manufacturing nonprofit’s high-school internship program, Early College, Early Career. Students like high-school senior Kyren Lewis divide time between school and training. Lewis works at Lincoln Electric, a welding-equipment manufacturer. He’s among 29 students, including five women, enrolled in the paid internship program.

Training in manufacturing lifts the job skills of Clevelanders, builds wealth, and makes the city’s work force more attractive to business, said Bishara Addison, director of job preparation for the Fund for Our Economic Future, an alliance of funders that contributed to the new center and helps fund the manufacturing nonprofit’s operations.

Manufacturing job-training programs in the disadvantaged communities around the country should see a boost under the Biden administration, which is overseeing large investments in roads and bridges, semiconductor production, and clean energy, said Michelle Burris of the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank.

Some programs are already seeing success. Chicago’s nonprofit Jane Addams Resource Corporation has placed 274 people in manufacturing jobs since 2017 and has expanded its job training program to Baltimore and Rhode Island.

“We focus on long-term outcomes for our clients,” said director of development and communications Danielle Hoske. “We want to really build a life of financial stability and security.”

At the Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo, nearly 900 students have earned certificates or associate degrees in manufacturing and energy-related industries. About 85% of its graduates are hired and earn an average salary of $40,000.

In Milwaukee and across Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership is a network of manufacturers, construction companies, and unions that provide training and apprenticeships. Hundreds of young adults, women and people of color have landed jobs with an average salary of $48,500.

“Companies need people, and they’re willing to do more than they normally would to look in places they haven’t looked before,” Karp said. “There’s a beautiful confluence of having the right outcomes in terms of tackling racial and economic disparities and achieving good business outcomes.”

