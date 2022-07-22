 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police shooting in South Sioux City now being investigated by Nebraska State Patrol

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — A Thursday night shooting near the 300 block of East 12th Street in South Sioux City where an officer with the South Sioux City Police Department fired at a suspect is now being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred at around 7:50 p.m. as officers were responding to a call about a possible overdose at an apartment complex. "Paramedics had already responded to the call, but they were forced to evacuate the location after a subject brandished a firearm," the release stated.

The release then goes on to say that the suspect fired the weapon at officers in the hallway of the apartment building which led to an officer returning fire and hitting the suspect. 

At an 11:30 a.m. press conference, South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said the suspect, 61-year-old Richard Germek, was injured and transported to a local hospital (Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City) to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"It was unfortunate when we have to resort to that much force but the subject began firing on our officers and we had no other choice," Mahon said.

As of now, charges are pending in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Police car

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

