PROGRESS: Comfort food faves get a new downtown destination

SIOUX CITY -- Believe or not but Sioux City can lay claim to a bit of culinary history.

The loosemeat sandwich -- crumbly globs of ground beef served sauceless inside of a hamburger bun -- was invented here in 1924.

Legend has it that the newfangled finger food -- nowadays, a staple at church picnics, school lunches and informal get-togethers -- was named after the Ye Olde Tavern, an eatery owned by its inventor Dave Higgins.

Some 97 years later, Chef Clay Lillie is providing his own culinary spin to the ubiquitous tavern at The Shack, a new restaurant at 211 Fourth St.

Specifically, Lillie -- a veteran of high-end restaurants like Daga's on Broadway, The Key Club, Clyde's and Bev's on the River -- has created a menu of sliders that were inspired by Sioux City's contribution to fast food.

In the Sux City Slider, tavern meat comingles with a slice of cheddar and a pickle. The Chili Chz sends in the support team of chili, cheese, mustard and sour cream for a stupendously mess-making sandwich.

The Taco Tavern adds some south-of-the-border flair to a traditional loosemeat sandwich by adding taco meat, cheddar, salsa and sour cream inside of a slider bun.

"People know about Miles Inn's Charlie Boy (a peppery tavern) and they know about Tastee In & Out's Tastee (a slightly saltier variation)," Lillie explained. "The Shack takes the tavern and gives it a different flavor."

Opened in November 2021 in a storefront that was previously home to Schweddy's Hot Dog Shop, The Shack was the brainchild of Lillie, his wife Cherry Lillie and longtime Sioux City bar owner Mac Dolan.

"We wanted to give the Shack a vibe that was different then anywhere else in town," Cherry Lillie said inside the mellow and beachy eatery.

The cool vibes continue with a menu of alcoholic slushes with colorful names like a Panama Red strawberry daiquiri, a Pina Express pina colada and a Sour Diesel margarita.

The Shack's most popular slushie is the Manog Mac, which is made with mangoes and a healthy dash of a salty, sour and spicy condiment caleld chamoy.

"The mango gives the drink a nice pop of flavor while the chamoy makes your lips pucker a bit," Cherry Lillie said. "It's a nice combination."

For Lillie, opening up The Shack was the culmination of a dream.

"I've spent my entire career, working for other people and creating menus for other restaurants," he said. "This is the first time that I've had the chance to make something that truly reflects my own personality."

So, what might that be?

"I want The Shack to have a friendly, easy-going vibe where you can be mellow but still enjoy yourself," Lillie said.

