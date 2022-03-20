PROGRESS: Luccie's brings traditional faves and cutting edge Italian to Dakota Dunes eatery

DAKOTA DUNES -- Trattoria Fresco owner Israel Padilla wanted to expand his business to Dakota Dunes with a very novel concept.

Why couldn't one space be home to two entirely different eateries?

In January 2000, Padilla purchased Graham's Grill & Pub, a traditional featuring burgers, sandwiches and predominantly American cuisine, at 201 Tower Road.

Yet the veteran chef is best known for the upscale Italian meals he makes at Trattoria Fresco, 511 Fourth St.

So, that's how Padilla conceived of opening a "two-in-one" restaurant, complete with separate dining rooms.

"Graham's has built a solid and loyal customer base over the years," he explained. "I wanted to keep them on board."

Still, Padilla knew Siouxland was ready for an upscale eatery that featured Italian steakhouse favorites and cutting-edge cuisine.

"One part of the property id Graham's and the other half is the new Luccie's Italian Steakhouse," he said. "We literally have the best of both worlds."

That is how Padilla feels nowadays. A few months after he purchased the property, the world was rocked by COVID-19 concerns.

"I had Graham's and, then, the pandemic hit," he said with a sigh. "Everything changed overnight but I knew the only path was to move forward."

Since taking over ownership of Graham's, Padilla and his crew have completely renovated the eatery's interior.

"Running a restaurant is like being on a roller coaster," he explained. "Sometimes, you have to strap yourself in for all of the ups and downs."

Padilla is currently experiencing the upside of restaurant ownership.

The property's newly updated kitchen is now complete with sleek, modern appliances and tons of elbow room.

"I'm so used to tiny kitchens," Padilla offered with a laugh. "This one is quite luxurious compared to what I'm used to."

However, Padilla is quick to point out that it is the food, not the cosmetics, that makes a restaurant successful.

True to its name, Luccie's Italian Steakhouse is all about the beef.

From prime rib to filet mignon to T-bone, Luccie's steaks are served with a choice of veggies or a side of pasta.

Also on the menu are such fan favorites as Fettuccine Alfredo, Cabatelli Calbasa and a Pappardelle that comes with rosemary portabella mushrooms.

The majority of the menu items came from Padilla, who grew up in the restaurant business.

"My family owns restaurants," he said. "This is the only lifestyle that I know."

Luckily, dad Samuel Padilla will be helping out at Trattoria Fresco while his son is working out the kinks at Luccie's.

Which is fine by Padilla, who said Trattoria and Luccie's will carve out distinct identities.

"Dad's pretty old school and Trattoria will be the more traditional place where you go for pastas," he said. "At Luccie's, we'll be more experimental while having fun with our food."

