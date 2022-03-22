PROGRESS: Sioux City entrepreneur opens boutique for women on the go

SIOUX CITY -- Always a bit of a fashionista, Gabriel Druilhet loved visiting clothing hot spots in London, Paris and Dubai to stay one step ahead of cutting edge apparel.

So, it didn't surprise family or friends when Druilhet decided to open up her own clothing store.

In July 2021, she and her younger sister Aerial Druilhet opened It's a Go Lifestyle Boutique at 324 W. 25th St.

With a motto, "a fashion boutique to fit your lifestyle," the store has fashions that will take a woman to work, to a health club, or to a night on the own and back again.

"This is the type of store I always wanted to have," Druilhet said. "This is a one-stop shop for any woman, no matter her lifestyle."

Looking over It's A Go Lifestyle inventory, there is plenty of of clothing for a day at the office, a day of leisure, a workout day and, of course, a dater night.

"We have it all," Druilhet said.

When she isn't at the boutique, Druilhet is also a social worker at the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center.

Having already earned bachelor's and master's degrees in social work, she hopes to earn her Doctorate in Social Work in the next few years.

But before that, Druilhet wanted to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur.

"Once I hit upon an idea, I act on it," she said. "I came up with the concept for It's A Go Lifestyle, two years ago. I really refined it in the past year and was ready to open up shop just recently."

Druilhet credited her family for giving both confidence and a sense of fashion.

"We like to loom good," she said with a smile.

Plus DRuilhet wanted her clientele to look just as good.

"I thought my customer base would be millennials but, so far, my clients have bit a bit older," she said. "That's OK because you develop your onw unique style as you mature."

While Druilhet's personal fashion sense may be more runway-friendly, she realized her customers prefer more conservative apparel.

"That is a mistake may first-time business owners make," she said. "They inventory their store with items that they think would look cute on them."

"Bottom line, this isn't a boutique for my lifestyle," Druilhet added. "Instead, it is a boutique that reflects everybody's lifestyle."

