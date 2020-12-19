REVIEW: Symphony, Hegg Brothers find way to keep holiday music alive

Certain holiday traditions (like a fan conducting “Sleigh Ride” or a local resident reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas”) weren’t included in this year’s production but there was so much good Hegg material it was hard to complain about what was missing.

If anything, Musical Director/Conductor Ryan Haskins should have made a speaking appearance earlier than he did. He’s our touchstone – and it might have been nice to have him offer the welcome.

No matter. Haskins was kept busy meshing his orchestra with the Heggs’. Socially distanced and surrounded by Plexiglas, the musicians looked safe; their contributions were sound.

Short vignettes let the guest artists speak about the strange year 2020 has been and how grateful they were for an opportunity like this.

Considering we’ve been spending most of the year at home, we were, too.

The Hegg Brothers have put their South Dakota spin on a library of music but the holiday stuff really had snap. Two saxophonists (Joel Shotwell and Matt Wallace) wowed in ways we haven’t heard, blending nicely with their hosts and Nash, who was a great treat.